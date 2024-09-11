Say goodbye to neutrals— Shilpa Shetty’s vibrant saree is the ultimate guide to embrace bold colors this season

Shilpa Shetty just gave another reason to believe in sarees as the ultimate style statement. She was spotted in the city dressed in a multicolored saree that scored top marks on every front. Let’s take a closer look at her multicolored saree which will make you the center of attention for all the right reasons.

Shilpa donned a saree that was like a painter's palette come to life. Her saree had spectacular hues of yellow, pink, purple, green and orange rolling like a rainbow on the fabric that looked very, very pretty. The border of the saree was also contrasted with the shimmering elements which gave an extra touch of sparkle to the overall brightness of the colors.

Accompanying the saree the actress wore a blouse that mirrored the multicolored theme of the saree. The same vibrant colors on the blouse and queen anne neckline made it look very royal. The half-sleeve blouse was adorned with intricate silver embroidery, enhancing the overall glamor of the outfit.

Now onto the accessories, the Dhadkan actress donned a green polki necklace that looked like a royal treasure and she matched it with a cocktail ring for some drama. Her oxidized silver cuff bracelets, a delicate silver nose ring and shimmery flat bellies kept things chic and comfortable.

Let’s not forget about her glam make-up. Shilpa’s eyes were smoldering with a sultry smokey effect and for lips, she picked soft mauve lipstick. Her cheeks were flushed to perfection and her brows were properly arched. Her hair was styled in soft waves which tumbled down on her shoulders.

Whether it’s Diwali or Holi, Shilpa’s saree is perfect for any festival that calls for a burst of colors. A multi-colored saree is the ideal wedding attire for a bride or bridesmaid. It’s like stirring up fireworks in an event. You will be the center of attraction because of the vibrant vibe of the saree.

Shilpa Shetty is not only one of Bollywood's leading ladies, she is one of the fashion icons who know how to mix tradition with style. Her style evolution is elegance, function and glamor. From the glamorous red-carpet events to simple casual outings, Shilpa always looks classy and carries her glam along and her recent look in multi-colour saree is the proof.

