Ananya Panday vs Khushi Kapoor fashion face-off: Who served the ultimate luxury moment in cropped jackets and mini skirt co-ords?
The sleek cropped jacket and mini skirt combo is making fashion waves among Gen-Zs. Here’s how the new B-town girls rocked this trend.
Styled by the new-age scene stealers—Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor—woolen or tweed cropped jackets paired with matching mini skirts are definitely topping the chart of fashion trends. The monochromatic ensemble with a hint of old-money aesthetic is embraced by young fashionistas left, right, and center, making it the ultimate fancy staple. We are here to decide whose luxury co-ord set is worth taking styling inspirations from—Ananya Panday or Khushi Kapoor!
Ananya Panday in Chanel Co-ords
Call her Bae because she is the fancy lady in town flaunting Chanel. Ananya Panday exuded her luxury Chanel energy in the tweed cropped jacket and matching mini skirt. Dolled up in the white ensemble, the actress gave off “material-girl” vibes.
Her cropped jacket featured a dainty red, blue, and green chequered pattern, adding to the old-money aesthetic. The jacket highlighted braided woolen texture at the placket and two welt pockets on each side with the same woolen detailing. This country club outfit boosted several embellished appliques, adding an elite regality to the fit.
The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress layered a crisp white shirt with a tweed cropped jacket and flung on strappy heels, blending sophistication with feminine grace.
Khushi Kapoor in Dior Co-ords
The Genz-style maven Khushi Kapoor is known for her quick take on the latest trends. The trailblazer of her generation flaunted a woolen cropped jacket and mini-skirt drip from the luxe brand Dior, serving panache and style.
The diva flaunted a solid Barbie pink cropped jacket featuring a row of pearls as buttons. The pearl embellished jacket was aptly paired with a matching pencil mini skirt, making Khushi’s look monochromatic and classy. Kapoor accessorized her Dior look gracefully with a chic pearly-girly aesthetic, including a single-layer pearl necklace, pearl earrings, a striking pearl ring, and a cute pearl hair accessory.
The Nadaaniyan actress carried a fancy black lady Dior bag to stylishly complement and contrast her cutesy dress.
So, whose co-ord set would you want to pin on your Gen-Z fashion mood board—Ananya Panday’s glamorous Chanel slay or Khushi Kapoor’s elegant lady Dior serve?
A peek into new Mom Athiya Shetty's summer-friendly laid-back wardrobe; comfort WINS