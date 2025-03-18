Munjya Sharvari exudes cool-girl vibes in hot Mumbai summer; styles off-duty look with sunglasses worth Rs 34,000
Sharvari Wagh's everyday lookbook is a fun catalog of trending and fashionable pieces. Her latest sporty-chic look is the cool fashion inspo. Check details.
Sharvari Wagh, the trending diva of Bollywood, who has captivated netizens with her beauty and charisma, is on a streak of serving back-to-back everyday stylish looks. Her latest fit gave off a perfect cool-girl vibe and we are here to dissect how she aced this style. So, zoom in!
The Maharaj actress flaunted a co-ord set for her casual outdoorsy look. Her OOTD was a curation of high-end fashion pieces including the bag and sunglasses. The co-ord set that Sharvari pulled off was from the brand Unrush. The Saba co-ord set in navy blue featured pinstripes, adding a sophisticated appeal to the fit.
The red trim neckline and sleeves added an edge to the otherwise monochromatic attire. Unlike the regular top-bottom co-ord, this set highlighted a shirt wrap-around at the waist, adding structure to the garb. The flared pants made it look laid-back and cool.
Keeping it understated but chic, the Taras sensation adorned her outfit with a pair of dainty rose studs in gold. She further elevated her day look with narrow sunglasses by the luxe brand Tom Ford, priced at Rs 34,000. The Vedaa actress added a voguish vibe to her fit by carrying a neutral-toned bag from the renowned London-based brand Harrods.
Sharvari flung on a pair of white sneakers from the brand Nike, adding contrast to her navy outfit, priced at Rs. 8,275. The classic Nike shoes highlighted a lovely red-cherry and soft-pink hue with two heart-shaped details on the heel counters.
The fashionista kept it natural and fresh with a no make-up makeup look, sporting a sleek hairstyle.
