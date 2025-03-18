Munjya Sharvari exudes cool-girl vibes in hot Mumbai summer; styles off-duty look with sunglasses worth Rs 34,000

Explore All Korean Categories

Kim Soo Hyun loses nearly 1 million followers in just 8 days amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal; fans say 'boycott him'

How Kim Soo Hyun's side allegedly changed stance after Kim Sae Ron's cheek kiss photo was dropped: From ‘legal action’ to ‘willing to discuss’

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency breaks silence on butt n*ked photo clicked at Kim Sae Ron's house, claiming he never visited

IU shuts down 500 million KRW per episode salary rumors for Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines starring Park Bo Gum

BTS and TXT's juniors, BIGHIT MUSIC to debut new boy group in Q3 of 2025; everything we know

YouTuber Lee Jin Ho denies disregarding Kim Sae Ron's relationship with Kim Soo Hyun; to go legal against Garosero

Park Min Young in talks to lead mystery-thriller drama Siren; Korean adaptation of Japanese show Ice World

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards: ATEEZ bags K-pop artist of the year, BTS' Jimin wins K-pop song and ILLIT earn new K-pop artist title

NOT Park Seo Joon or Jung Hae In But THIS star replaces Kim Soo Hyun as 2nd highest paid Korean actor amid Kim Sae Ron row