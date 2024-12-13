Shraddha Kapoor’s airport look ft a printed co-ord set worth Rs 31,500 is black, bold and blissfully comfy

Airport fashion often prioritizes comfort over style, but Shraddha Kapoor's recent appearance has completely changed that perspective. Sporting a chic co-ord set, she inspires us to reconsider our travel outfits. Let’s dive into the details of her airport look.

Her airport attire, sourced from the shelves of the brand Dhruv Kapoor, featured an oversized, flowing printed shirt and trousers. The shirt came with a front button closure and a classic collar. The real icing on the cake was the white printed unicorns scattered all over the shirt’s black base—playful and fun, while being refreshingly different from the usual airport wear. Now that’s making a statement while staying comfy!

Pairing the shirt with matching relaxed pajamas, Shraddha ensured that comfort remained at the top of her list. The pyjamas featured an elasticized waistband with a drawstring, giving a slouchy, laid-back vibe. And yes, they were made from the same whimsical unicorn-printed fabric. Who said matching prints couldn’t be edgy? Her co-ord outfit, however, comes with a hefty price tag—₹31,500.

Now, let’s talk about accessories. Shraddha kept it minimal but impactful. She donned a pair of brilliant brown leather boots, which added a shiny, polished touch to her look. On one hand, she carried a pristine white Chanel bag—a classic piece that perfectly complemented the fun-loving spirit of her outfit while adding a luxe flair. For jewelry, she opted for small hoop earrings, which added just the right amount of shine without overwhelming the airport look.

Keeping her makeup fresh and glowing, Shraddha accentuated her radiant skin with glossy lips, striking the perfect balance between youthful and sophisticated. For her hairstyle, she went with a center part and let her locks flow freely—casual, breezy, and oh-so-chic.

Co-ord sets are the ultimate choice for travel, offering a combination of comfort, style, and convenience in one outfit. Not only are they pre-matched, but they also save you the hassle of pairing tops and bottoms when you’re on the go. They’re a true time-saver, whether you’re packing or dressing in a rush.

Shraddha Kapoor’s airport style is as fun as it is sophisticated, proving that you can make an impact without sacrificing comfort. Who knew a coordinating pair could be so effortlessly cool? Take notes from the best—this look is bound to inspire your next travel outfit!

