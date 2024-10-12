Sonam Kapoor's festive season is in full bloom with her stunning Rs 8,500 floral anarkali

It is that time of the year when there is celebration all around, and if there’s one Bollywood diva who never shies away from dazzling us with her fashion sense, it’s Sonam Kapoor, of course. Fashionista to the core, Sonam is known for wearing the best outfits through the years, and this time she stunned in a flower print Anarkali, which set the festive mood for everybody.

This time, she stepped out in a jaw-droppingly gorgeous Anarkali from designer Zara Shahjahan, and it's giving us all the festive feels. Her Anarkali is made from layers of soft, pure-block printed cotton, and it created a stunning textured effect that’s both light and luxe. With a white base beautifully contrasted by red floral prints, the Anarkali oozes grace with a dash of charm. The round neck yoke with faux buttons adds a classy touch, keeping the design chic yet minimal and just the way Sonam likes it.

But there’s more, the Anarkali was paired with printed churidar that complemented the entire look perfectly and the chiffon lahriya dupatta. The delicate, flowing fabric added just the right amount of color, tying the whole ensemble together. From striking a pose for the ‘gram’ to twirling around in the center of a vibrant party, this outfit definitely has all the attention on it! Her floral dress comes with a price tag of Rs 8500.

Let’s talk about her accessories, the actress opted for a red choker featuring a gorgeous golden pendant that added just the right amount of festive sparkle. as if it wasn’t enough, she completed her look with round earrings that had delicate red stone detailing, creating a balance between elegance and tradition.

Her makeup was understated yet elegant. Maintaining a low-key approach, Sonam went for nude lips that suited her best accompanied with soft blush and nude eye shadow giving a fresh dewy look. Yet what drew most of the attention was her kohl sweep eyes, which accentuated her face and added drama, especially with those perfectly shaped eyebrows. And of course, she finished off with just a little dot of bindi on her forehead which completed the look with a lot of ethnic touch.

With respect to the hair, it was kept simple but gorgeous, and neatly tucked back with a braid that was middle parted. This hairstyle kept her face clean and made her festive outfit and accessories do the talking!

Well, if you are seeking any ideas on how to dress during the festive season, then Sonam Kapoor has widely announced that floral patterns and thin fabrics are the way to. Are you all set to achieve this look? Just picture yourself wobbling about the festivities in a floral anarkali which is equally comfortable yet striking!

