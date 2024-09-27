Mouni Roy’s red swimsuit makes Maldives look even more gorgeous as she enjoys birthday getaway; see Pics

Naagin star Mouni Roy is all set to turn 38 tomorrow. The actress, known for her sartorial choices, has headed to the Maldives for her birthday getaway. She shared stunning pictures in a red swimsuit, and you will not be able to stop liking them.

Mouni Roy took to her social media handle to post an array of photos in a red bikini that she teamed up with an oversized sarong-like jacket. Her fashion game was on point, and in one of the pictures, her husband, Suraj Nambiar, was also spotted. She added a fitting caption to the snaps that read, "Loving it at @coco_resorts #cocoboduhithi #cococollection #cocomaldives

One fan commented, "Gulabi pasand hain kya", while another remembered her bestie Disha Patani. The fan wrote, "Disha & her bff both are hottest girls of bollywood." A third fan also stated, "Uffff lookingggg soo freakingggg hott."

The Brahmastra actress knows to slay in whatever she wears. Earlier, she posted a couple of snaps in a white dress, where she wrote, "Out & about..London my lover x.” The actress and her husband, Suraj, are avid travelers. They like to explore the world together, eat tasty cuisines, and pose mushy snaps together that scream of couple goals.

The pair got married on January 27, 2022, according to Bengali and Malayali rituals. Mouni and Suraj were in a relationship for three years before they decided to marry. Their sojourn together started when they crossed paths in Dubai, and they have now completed two years of marital bliss.

Mouni gained a lot of fame because of her killer roles in Naagin and its sequel, Naagiin 2. Her role as a serpent in the supernatural TV serial is still remembered by her fans. She became the leading face of the TV world and has also done serials like Kasturi and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Junoon—Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq.

Her bestie from the industry is Disha Patani. The BFF's always twin together whenever they decide to meet for social functions.

