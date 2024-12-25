Suhana Khan ditches red this Christmas for a breezy green and white floral sundress worth Rs 40,564, bringing a refreshing touch

This Christmas, Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, embraced a refreshing and breezy take on festive fashion. She stepped out in a vibrant sundress, breaking away from the traditional red associated with the holiday season, and captured everyone’s attention at director Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas brunch.

Suhana chose something chic and playful—an elegant sundress from the brand Alemais.

The midi-sized sundress beautifully combined comfort and style. It featured a flattering square neckline accented with delicate thin straps, adding a feminine charm to the look. The dress also included a shirred panel on the back bodice, creating a figure-flattering silhouette while maintaining a relaxed, easy-going vibe.

What truly made this sundress stand out was its vibrant prints. The white and green base fabric was adorned with bold floral patterns in bright orange, pink, blue, and red, creating a stunning combination that captured the festive spirit without relying on the usual red palette. The playful floral design added a cheerful touch, making Suhana's outfit perfect for a laid-back Christmas brunch. The dress, from Alemais, comes with a price tag of Rs. 40,564.

Suhana paired her dress with a sleek Prada bag and round studs, adding an edgy touch to her look. Dainty bracelets provided a subtle elegance to her overall accessorizing, keeping the focus balanced and understated.

Her makeup was cool and chic, accentuated by a pink-toned highlighter that added a radiant glow to her skin. Blushed cheeks gave her a natural flush, while winged eyeliner defined and contoured her eyes beautifully. A glam nude-pink matte lip subtly enhanced her features, completing her Christmas outfit.

Suhana Khan let her hair fall naturally in soft waves, cascading gracefully over her shoulders and adding the final touch of elegance to her look.

Her outfit was perfectly on point for the Christmas brunch, striking an ideal balance of chic, comfort, and festive spirit. Suhana’s Alemais sundress, paired with thoughtfully chosen accessories and makeup, set a refreshing new standard for stylish holiday dressing, offering a contemporary alternative to traditional festive wear.

