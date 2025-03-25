Tamannaah Bhatia makes yellow the color of the season in Rs 44,500 ethnic suit from Karan Torani

Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to amaze with her effortless charm and minimal fashion choices. Not only has she taken over Bollywood and the South Indian film industry with her acting skills, but she has also been delivering impeccable styles. Always stepping out like a true fashionista, she recently shared a video of her visit to a temple on social media. Dressed in a beautiful ethnic suit, here’s how she styled it.

Opting for just the right shades, the Jailer actor chose sunset hues for her look. Embracing an ethnic style, the kurta sat just above her knees. Designed in sunset yellow, the sleeves featured striped detailing in multiple shades. With a V-neck, the top had bold floral patterns over minimal heart-shaped prints spread across the fabric.

Completing the classic ethnic suit, the actor paired it with salwar-style bottoms. Reflecting a similar design as the sleeves, the pants featured a thick floral border along the hem. Beating the heat in style, the sunset yellow shade was the perfect choice for summer.

Snapped while stepping out of the temple, she looked beautiful in the suit. Tamannaah completed her ensemble with a matching dupatta. Like the rest of the outfit, the dupatta also featured striped detailing along with floral patterns across the fabric. Designed by Karan Torani, the ethnic suit came with a price tag of Rs. 44,500.

For accessories, the star kept it simple and minimal. She styled the look with a pair of silver-toned floral dangles. Keeping her neck bare, she opted out of wearing a necklace. For the final touches, she wore a bold silver bracelet on one hand. Adding the ultimate touch of elegance to her ethnic fit, she adorned a small red bindi to complement her outfit.

Flaunting a simple look, Tamannaah Bhatia tied her hair back in a bun and adorned the hairstyle with flowers. Opting for a minimal makeup look, she kept a hydrated base and applied light eyeshadow. With a touch of blush, she completed the look with a peachy lip shade.

What do you think of the actor’s latest look?