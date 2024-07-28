5 Times Vedang Raina showed us how to rock cool, casual, and totally stylish looks

Vedang Raina seems to be the current obsession of the Gen-Z and rightly so. The style game he is bringing in is to obsess over. Vedang’s boyish charm, dashing looks, and perfect choice of clothes are making him the new trendsetter.

From attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding gala in gorgeous sherwani suits to slaying in leather biker jackets and more, Vedang is truly giving some major fashion inspiration. So, let’s dive deep into his style statements.

Vedang Raina in cream and beige kurta

At the Ambani wedding event, Vedang chose to go all out and looked regal in a cream and beige sequinned kurta which he paired with a lighter shade of pajama and an embellished doshala from Abhinav Mishra’s collection. He wooed everyone with his whole attire. The Archies actor paired his outfit with customized matching juttis from Needle Dust.

Vedang Raina in a beige embroidered outfit

Vedang looked absolutely dashing in a light beige satin kurta and pajama set. He gave the monochromaticity of the attire with a matching heavily embroidered short ethnic blazer. This can be a perfect pick for a groomsman. The outfit is from Kunal Rawal’s collection. The gold button on the coat and the brown shoes complemented it to another level.

Vedang Raina in an all-black couture

Vedang once proved how to slay an all-black couture by wearing a black shirt, matching trousers, and a short jacket embellished with crystal detailing from SDS by Kushal Shah’s collection. The actor complemented the look with a dainty neckpiece, black boots, and a few funky rings.

Vedang Raina in a Varsity jacket

Varsity jackets have been in the trend for quite some time. The actor once showed us how to style it for a casually chic look. He served major style goals in a blue and white combination varsity jacket with the letter R written on it. Vedang paired it with blue jeans and a white round-neck T-shirt. This picture was taken in 2022 and he still had his soft locks which added his boyish charm in the cutest way.

Vedang Raina’s classy black leather jacket

A men’s fashion can never go wrong with a black leather jacket. Vedang once shared a few pictures looking dashing and ‘hawt’ as hell with a caption “Reggie 5 years later?” In it, he can be seen wearing a white round-neck T-shirt and dark blue fitted jeans which he paired with a black leather jacket and a black belt.

Vedang Raina is clearly winning the trending fashion game like a pro. What do you think? Has he become your obsession too? Let us know which look out of the five you liked the most in the comments.

