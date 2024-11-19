Sara Ali Khan wears knit cardigan and skirt set at the airport - Here’s how you can wear this Va Va Voom look

Sara Ali Khan has been loved by many fashion enthusiasts. From simple salwar suits to her glam and experimental fashion choices, she knows how to turn heads. Lately, Sara has tapped into the aesthetic of clean silhouettes, classic color palettes, and elegant designs.

Recently, she was spotted at an event in Mumbai looking gorgeous as ever in a beige co-ord set. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Sara Ali Khan looked like a doll in a matching sequin knit cardigan and skirt set from Maje Paris, costing Rs 50,000 approx. The set she adorned featured gold-buttoned patch pockets, sequins, and subtle shimmer.

The outfit was the perfect blend of shimmer yet sophisticated structure. Sara’s look is an example that sequins work for even daytime—causing no fuss, just effortless impact if chosen with the right kind of fit. The mini skirt added cuteness to the look and made it look polished yet playful.

Sara Ali Khan kept her accessories understated yet stunning. She opted for statement gold earrings from House of Shikha and a sleek necklace from Outhouse Jewellery. Classic golden shimmer pumps and a structured bag from Jimmy Choo brought the whole look together. The accessories made the outfit shine, adding to its elegance. What stood out was the simplicity of the styling—minimalist yet impactful. The outfit wasn’t trying too hard to make a statement; instead, it relied on well-thought-out details.

Sara’s makeup was kept dewy, soft, and natural, and her hair was tied in a ponytail, keeping the attention on the eye-catching ensemble. This isn’t the first time Sara Ali Khan and Tanya Ghavri have created magic together. She once again proved that even the most straightforward outfits can turn heads when paired with the right accessories and attitude.

