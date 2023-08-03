The John Cena Workout Plan to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

The electrifying and powerful wrestling stats and phenomenal performances in Hollywood blockbusters have created a larger-than-life image for John Cena around the globe. In this article, we will discuss John Cena’s workout routine that he follows, which is fueled by an extraordinary commitment to fitness. Endeared for his power, charisma, and determination, John Cena’s secret behind his inspiring transformation from an aspiring athlete to a wrestling icon and Hollywood superstar will definitely drive you to turn into a fitness aficionado.

From his rigorous workout regimes to his disciplined diet plans, we will unveil the key components that have turned Cena into the icon that he is. If his imposing physique and athletic prowess ever inspired you to relentlessly drive yourself to push your physical limits and achieve your fitness goals, here is your chance to understand his unrelenting way of living life.

Who is John Cena?

About:

John Cena is a retired professional wrestler, actor, and philanthropist who first gained recognition as a professional wrestler in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). He then soon rose to fame and became one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time. Cena began his wrestling career in the early 2000s and grew to prominence due to his chiseled physique, immense strength, and charming personality inside the ring. He also widened his professional endeavors by venturing into acting. He performed in several movies and TV shows, some of his celebrated work includes cameos in films like "Trainwreck," "Daddy's Home 2," "Bumblebee," and the "Fast & Furious" franchise. Additionally, John Cena has actively undertaken various philanthropic activities throughout his career. He is famously known for working with charitable organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and Kids Wish Network. After granting his 500th wish for children with critical illnesses through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he reportedly said that fulfilling wishes gives him great honor and he is willing to help out whenever he can.

Weight: 251 lb (114 kg)

Age: 46 years

Birthplace: West Newbury, Massachusetts, United States

Height: 6 ft 1 in (185 cm)

Wrestling Career

John Cena, in his debut year, secured the Ultimate Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship and caught the WWE's attention. He soon signed with Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), a WWE training academy, and clinched the OVW heavyweight championship in 2002, paving his way into WWE events. Initially performing in the SmackDown division, he later moved to Raw after winning the WWE championship in 2005, where he found himself amidst more popular wrestlers and intricate storylines.

Throughout his wrestling career, Cena achieved over 15 WWE world championships, establishing himself as one of the organization's most beloved wrestlers. Earning monikers like the "Perfect Man," "Doctor of Thuganomics," and "Chain Gang Soldier," he showcased signature moves like the "spinebuster," where he'd lift and spin his opponent before dropping them, and the "attitude adjustment," involving flipping opponents headfirst onto their backs.

Acting career

John Cena's filmography encompasses various genres, including action movies such as "The Marine" (2006), "12 Rounds" (2009), "The Reunion" (2011), "F9: The Fast Saga" and "The Suicide Squad" (both 2021). He also displayed his comic talent in films like "Trainwreck" (2015), "Blockers" (2018), "Playing with Fire" (2019), and "Vacation Friends" (2021). Additionally, Cena lent his voice to characters in "Ferdinand" (2017) and "Dolittle" (2020). In 2022, he set out to play the role of the titular character in the TV series "Peacemaker," which was based on a DC Comics superhero. A very recent appearance that he made on the silver screen was for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," a coming-of-age film in 2023.

Apart from acting, John Cena collaborated with his cousin Tha Trademarc to release a rap album titled "You Can’t See Me" in 2005, which debuted at number 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. Moreover, he tried his hand at writing and publishing his first children's book, "Elbow Grease," centered around a monster truck in 2018. This led to the creation of a book series, including "Elbow Grease vs. Motozilla" (2019) and "Fast Friends" (2020). In 2021, Cena diversified his literary genres by releasing two self-help books: "Be a Work in Progress: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self" and "Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day: Encouraging Words from John Cena”.

John Cena Supplement Regime

Along with a very nutritious diet, supplements that offer additional nutrient requirements are often included in the meals of professional bodybuilders or wrestlers. John Cena being one of the most prominent wrestling icons, is known to consume certain supplements for better muscle recovery and gain. However, this information has not been released by Cena himself, so here are some scientifically backed supplements out there that may help you achieve John Cena’s physique:

1. Whey protein:

It is one of the most famous and important supplements that most athletes add to their daily diet and workout schedule. It helps in repairing and recovering lean muscles after strenuous exercise routines ( 1 ).

2. BCAAs:

The branched chained amino acids are important supplements that should be taken carefully to gain multiple benefits that offer better muscle growth, boosted appetite, faster recovery during workouts, and the prevention of muscle wastage. It also enhances your performance and helps in weight loss too ( 2 ).

3. Multi-Vitamins:

These supplements are essential to obtain the all-in-one benefits of different vitamins in just one serving. Sourcing each essential vitamin from food may be taxing, so consuming this particular supplement will ensure the prevention of any deficiency and tend to additional requirements that the body may have during the recovery process ( 3 ).

John Cena's Diet Plan (All His Meals From Morning to Night)

John Cena believes in a healthy and nutritious diet plan that caters to his bodily needs. Since he is a bodybuilder, his primary goal is to build muscles which are gained by higher consumption of lean protein, high-density fats, and small amounts of complex carbohydrates. To stay energetic throughout the day, he also plans his meals into 6-7 smaller ones which prevent overeating and offer the required nutrients throughout the day. The following is a typical John Cena muscle-building eating plan:

Meal 1 - Oatmeal with applesauce and raisins, 2 whole eggs, and 6 egg whites

Meal 2 - A protein bar

Meal 3 - Brown rice with vegetables and 2 chicken breasts

Meal 4 - Whole wheat pita bread with tuna

Meal 5 - Banana and a whey protein shake

Meal 6 - Pasta or brown rice, vegetables, and salad with chicken or fish.

Meal 7 - Low-fat cottage cheese along with a casein protein shake.

John Cena’s Nutrition Principles

When it comes to food, Cena is a firm believer in offering the body everything that it needs to remain healthy. He understands that although consuming simple carbohydrates and fast foods may make you feel full, it does nothing for your well-being and vitality. Moreover, they are fattening and contribute nothing to the process of muscle building. Therefore, he religiously incorporates healthy lean proteins and complex carbohydrates into his diet. Lean proteins are essential for the growth of muscles while complex carbohydrates are required for providing energy and help in the recovery of muscles to function throughout the day ( 4 ), ( 5 ). He also ensures that his meals are divided into 6-7 balanced healthy meals and a variety of supplements for retaining his vitality.

John Cena’s Workout Routine ( 5-day split routine)

John Cena was a bodybuilder and model back in the 2000s before he took up a wrestling career with the WWE. He in fact holds a degree in exercise physiology that he pursued due to his passion for fitness and bodybuilding. As he grew into prominence, people were more and more intrigued with his regimen. Because of this, he extended a helping hand by releasing fitness information in the form of various media such as books, videos, etc, that ignited the passion and resilience in people who closely followed him.

Cena has stated that his workout plan has always focused on muscle building, which means a lot of heavy lifting and resistance training in the gym. The ultimate game plan for him is to engage each muscle group, so he focuses on different body parts on different days of the week. This not only builds muscles in each area but also allows for the other parts of the body to rest and recover. Additionally, he keeps a day aside solely for recovery where he does not work out at all. Since he is an expert and has been following this strict routine for several years, the amount of weight lifted and the repetitions he performs may be too much for a beginner, therefore it is essential for you to consult a professional before blindly following his awe-inspiring regimen.

We collected several resources and culminated a basic workout plan that John Cena performs. He usually performs abs training of one set consisting of 60 crunches following each training day. Here is a chart of his workout routine throughout the week:

Day 1 - Legs And Calves

The exercises for legs and calves day include the following:

Seated Calf Raise - 10 sets each with 10-20 repetitions Standing Bodyweight Calf Raise - 4 sets each with 25 repetitions Standing Single Leg Curl - 4 sets each with 25 repetitions Leg Press - 5 sets each with 20 repetitions Leg Extension - 4 sets each with 15 repetitions Squats - 4 sets each with 10 repetitions Hack Squat (super set with next exercise) - 3 sets each with 15 repetitions Single Leg Extension - 3 sets each with 10 repetitions

Day 2 - Chest

The exercises for chest day include the following:

Incline Machine Press - 3-4 sets each with 20 repetitions Incline Bench Press - 3-4 sets each with 20 repetitions Pec Dec - 3-4 sets each with 20 repetitions Cable Crossovers - 3-4 sets each with 20 repetitions Bench Press - 3 sets each with 10 repetitions

Day 3 - Arms

The exercises for arms day include the following:

Preacher Curl - 5 sets each with 12 repetitions Standing Barbell Curl - 3 sets each with 10-12 repetitions Seated Dumbbell Curl - 3 sets each with 10-12 repetitions Standing Cable Curl - 3 sets each with 10-12 repetitions Rope Pressdown (Superset with next exercise) - 3 sets each with 20 repetitions Single Arm Cable Pressdown - 3 sets each with 10 repetitions Lying Tricep Extension - 6 sets until failure Overhead EZ Bar Extension - 3 sets each with 20 repetitions Seated Barbell Tricep Extension - 3 sets each with 20 repetitions Tricep Dip - 4 sets until failure

Day 4 - Shoulders

The exercises for shoulders day include the following:

Rear Delt Machine Flyes - 5 sets each with 20 repetitions Machine Overhead Press - 5 sets each with 20 repetitions Machine Lateral Raise - 5 sets each with 20 repetitions Seated Overhead Press - 3 sets each with 10 repetitions Dumbbell Lateral Raise - 3 sets each with 12 repetitions Military Press - 3 sets each with 10 repetitions

Day 5 - Back

The exercises for back day include the following:

Lat Pull Down - 5 sets each with 20 repetitions Barbell Row - 5 sets each with 12-20 repetitions One Arm Dumbbell Row - 5 sets each with 12-20 repetitions Deadlift - 4 sets each with 8-15 repetitions High Pulls - 4 sets each with 20 repetitions Pull Up - 4 sets until failure Barbell Shrug - 4 sets each until failure

After an intense 5 day workout, Cena takes 2 days of rest to recover.

Conclusion

The John Cena workout routine is a testament to the true power of dedication, hard work, and commitment. With his incredible physique and outstanding athleticism, Cena has paved his way toward greatness, proving that for those who are willing to put in unwavering effort, greatness is indeed within reach. This article focuses on the rigorous physical training exercises and disciplined nutrition Cena has to follow every day to maintain himself. His journey from an aspiring athlete to a true wrestling idol and Hollywood star serves as an inspiration to all, reminding us that with determination and perseverance, we can conquer any challenge that comes our way.

