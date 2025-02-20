Is Your Body Dehydrated? Anushka Sharma's Dietician Unveils 3 Surprising Testing Methods!

Staying hydrated throughout the day is of utmost importance. Climatic changes and hectic lifestyles can lead to colds, fever, fatigue, flu, or other serious health issues. The best way to maintain good health is by keeping your body hydrated—a simple solution that’s often overlooked for sustainable living. Recently, Anushka Sharma’s dietician, Ryan Fernando, an Olympic Sports Nutritionist, took to Instagram to recommend easy methods to test and detect dehydration.

Read on and take note of a few clear signs of alarming dehydration.

Anushka’s Dietician, Ryan Fernando, Suggests 3 Ways to Check Hydration Levels

The most common signs of water loss include thirst, dull skin, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, fatigue, rapid breathing, and an increased heart rate. In fact, by the time you feel thirsty, your body is already short on water. According to Fernando, watch for these clear signs of dehydration and follow the steps below:

1. Skin Pinch Test

The first test recommended by the renowned dietician is the skin pinch test. Gently pinch the skin on the back of your hand, lower arm, or abdomen between two fingers, hold it for a few seconds, then release. Observe how quickly the skin returns to its normal state. If it snaps back swiftly, it indicates that your body is well-hydrated; if it takes longer and leaves a noticeable “tent,” it suggests that your body lacks proper hydration.

2. Tongue Check

Another indicator of inadequate hydration is the condition of your tongue. Simply take a glance in the mirror—if your tongue appears dry and is coated with a white film, it's a clear sign that your body needs water.

3. Sweat And Urine Color Test

According to Ryan, even in extreme summers, if you tend to sweat less, it's a clear sign that you need to hydrate yourself. Another indicator of dehydration is the passing of dark-colored urine.

The popular nutritionist urges his followers to drink at least eight to ten glasses of water daily. He also shared a list of common mistakes that can harm our health when it comes to drinking water:

Drinking one liter of water all at once can slow down digestion and cause bloating. Therefore, Anushka’s trusted dietician suggests sipping water in 200 ml increments.

Another common mistake is standing and drinking water quickly. According to the nutritionist, consuming too much water while standing can disrupt your body’s filtration process and overburden your kidneys. So, it's best to sit down and drink water.

Regularly consuming ice-cold water can slow down digestion. It's advisable to opt for lukewarm or room-temperature water instead.

In conclusion, water is the solution to every problem. Maintaining proper hydration is crucial for overall health and well-being. As Anushka Sharma’s dietician explains, simple tests can quickly reveal your body’s hydration status. Listen to your body and adopt healthier drinking habits—staying hydrated is not only about quenching your thirst but also about enhancing your organ function. Prioritize drinking sufficient water to reap the benefits of optimal health and hygiene.