Milind Soman Does ‘Refreshing’ Push-ups in Snowy Norway: Fitness Goals Redefined!

Nikita’s love for food and travel has taken her to places of history that speak volumes about cultural richness and charismatic demographics. Exploring diversities, and taking a leap in the ocean of sumptuous flavors, her vagabond personality further keeps her on her toes to explore it all! Hailing from a Punjabi family, no wonder she is always on the lookout for something to tickle her taste buds. Besides, her passion for writing knows no boundaries, which buckles her up to put her exhilarating experiences into words for her readers to channelize their inner wanderer and discover new places, cuisines, and ethnicities — to what she calls the best way to lead life.