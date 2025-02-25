Milind Soman Does ‘Refreshing’ Push-ups in Snowy Norway: Fitness Goals Redefined!
Regardless of the weather or place, Milind Soman leaves no stone unturned in testing his body’s adaptability. This time, he attempted push-ups in Norway’s snow!
On a snowy day in Tromso, Norway, Milind Usha Soman was spotted performing push-ups! Celebrated as one of the fittest celebrities, his commitment to health, fitness, and wellness is unmatched. Regardless of the climate, season, or terrain difficulties, Soman often tests his body’s adaptability fearlessly. Even at 59, it is pretty evident that skipping workouts isn’t an option for him.
While on an adventurous vacation in Norway’s snowy wonderland with his wife Ankita Konwar, the fitness enthusiast took on the challenge of ‘refreshing push-ups.’ His unwavering dedication to fitness continues to inspire millions worldwide. Read on to discover more!
Watch: Milind Soman’s ‘Refreshing’ Workout in Norway’s Frosty Weather
Milind Soman shared a reel on his Instagram handle, offering a glimpse of himself performing push-ups in the snow. With his ever-positive mindset, Milind continues to be a source of inspiration. His unwavering dedication to fitness often leaves fans awestruck, and this time, he has clearly blown minds!
A few months ago, he shared a snippet of him jogging in freezing 3 degrees Celsius in Grindelwald, Switzerland. To everyone’s surprise, the bitter cold did not affect Milind’s determination. The cold weather, icy terrain, and limited traction make every workout challenging. However, for Milind, performing push-ups or jogging barefoot highlights his physical endurance.
Push-ups have always been the fitness model’s go-to workout. Be it the desert, meadows, roads, or snow, nothing stops him from staying active—even in minus-10-degree weather. He firmly believes that stepping out of one’s comfort zone, especially with push-ups, enhances adaptability and resilience.
Milind Soman’s remarkable feat of doing push-ups is a testament to his exceptional physical endurance and perseverance. His holistic approach and urge to push his body beyond perceived limits is worth applauding. As a role model, he continues to set the bar high, inspiring everyone to prioritize health and wellness.
