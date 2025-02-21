Tamannaah Bhatia And Kangana Ranaut's Monthly Fitness Expenses Revealed – 2-5 Lakhs!

Bollywood celebrities and their passion for fitness are unmatched. In the glitzy world, diet, and fitness go hand in hand. Many top celebrities invest a whopping sum of money to remain in the best shape and physique. Whether it is Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut, or Tamannaah Bhatia, fans go gaga over their striking physique and commitment to fitness. Their trainer, Yogesh Bhatega disclosed that these celebrities spend around two to five lakhs per month on their fitness regimes.

The estimated investment not only reveals the actors' secrets to maintaining peak physical shape but also showcases their dedication to staying healthy and fit. Join us as we dive into the insights shared by their celebrity trainer, Yogesh.

Tamannaah And Kangana’s Trainer Reveals Bollywood A-listers’ Fitness Expenses

In an exclusive interview with Lallantop Cinema, Yogesh Bhateja, the celebrity fitness trainer revealed the estimated amount actors spend on their fitness. He stated that their budget is limitless, but typically varies between two to five lakh per month. The extravagant amount also includes their dietary plan, fees of their personal trainers, nutritionists, and gym memberships.

Most Common Dietary Choices of B-town Celebrities

While emphasizing their specialized diets, Yogesh mentioned they frequently consume superfoods like blueberries, avocados, and organic proteins. Having said that, a layman can vouch for easily accessible alternatives like pomegranates and eggs that provide similar beneficial properties and nutritional values.

Hefty Fees of Celebrity Trainers

Celebrity trainers at high-end gyms charge significant amounts. Bhateja claimed that the average celebrity fitness trainer earns around three to five thousand rupees per session. However, factors such as the trainer's experience, client location, schedule, exercise program, training approach, and the specific requirements of the celebrities all contribute to variations in the trainer’s fee.

High-end studios and gyms are popular for their top-notch equipment, workout environment, privacy, and luxurious amenities, all of which contribute to the extravagant fitness expenses of B-town stars. According to Bhateja, actors prefer one-on-one sessions, tailored workout programs, and custom at-home gym setups to accommodate their busy schedules.

Yogesh’s Thoughts on Ozempic, the Weight Loss Drug

While addressing the effects of steroids and the use of Ozempic, Yogesh stated, “Losing a lot of weight or building muscle within weeks is not possible naturally. So, if a celebrity and their trainer are using external help, they know the consequences, and there will be ill effects on their health.”

The celebrity trainer emphasized that staying fit and healthy does not require spending a whopping amount on fitness and workouts. One can opt for affordable, nutrient-rich foods, and commit to sustainable lifestyle choices. For renowned personalities, the stress and struggle that comes with fame and glamor is exorbitant. Hence, they invest in luxury gym memberships and exotic superfoods to stay in peak condition.

Yogesh Bhatega has been training top Bollywood celebrities for years. He recently spilled the beans and revealed fascinating aspects of the A-listers’ fitness regimes. They spend a staggering amount of their income on fitness to remain in peak condition, showcasing their determination to good health. Fans not only admire their performances on the silver screen but also their dedication to maintaining extraordinary physiques. Nevertheless, it is quite evident that the renowned faces of B-town consider fitness not just a luxury, but a vital part of their lives.

