15 Vegan Low-Calorie Snacks That Deserve a Spot in Your Diet
Foods that are healthy, dairy-free, and exclude all animal products are a challenge to find. Here are some vegan low-calorie snacks that will keep you coming back.
Key Highlight
The concept of veganism has garnered increased attention and growth since the 2010s as more vegan foods are now available in supermarkets and restaurants across the world. Vegans avoid eating all foods which have an animal origin like dairy, meat, eggs, honey, and more (