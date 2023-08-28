Ethan Suplee’s Weight Loss Diet And Workout Revealed

Ethan Suplee's weight loss is probably one of the most inspiring journeys in Hollywood. You might remember him from “My Name is Earl”. A while ago, he caught attention on TMZ on TV when he shed over 200 pounds. In 2020, he even kicked off a podcast named American Glutton, aiming to share advice and encouragement for people dealing with weight issues. So, let's dive into his journey, learning from his interviews and podcasts to get the full picture.

Who Is Ethan Suplee?

Hollywood actor Ethan Suplee comes from a family with a solid acting background, as his parents were Broadway actors. Ethan's notable credits include acting in movies like Remember the Titans, American History X, and various Kevin Smith films, as well as his role in the TV show My Name Is Earl.

Real name: Ethan Suplee

Place of birth: New York City, U.S.

Date of birth: May 25, 1976

Age in 2023: 47

Height: 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)

Ethan Suplee's highest weight: 550 pounds (250 kg)

Current weight: 270 pounds (122 kg)

Ethan Suplee‘s Personal Life

Ethan Suplee, known for his roles in movies and TV, is also a Scientologist. He tied the knot with Brandy Lewis, the younger sister of actress Juliette Lewis, back in 2006. Since then, they've been blessed with four daughters, making him feel like he's got everything he wished for.

He's not only into acting but also shares a friendship with Stza from Star Fucking Hipsters. He even appeared in their music video for ‘3000 Miles Away’ from their album Never Rest in Peace.

In 2011, Suplee made headlines for losing over 200 lbs and even got featured in TMZ on TV. He attributed his impressive transformation to cycling, stating that he loves riding road bikes. He hit a remarkable 9% body fat at one point, although he regained some weight after realizing its impact on his acting opportunities.

Ethan Suplee’s Weight Loss Journey

Before entering a treatment center for drug and alcohol addiction, Ethan Suplee faced a humiliating situation. The facility needed his weight for intake, but their scales couldn't accommodate his size. In 2001, he ended up on a freight scale at a shipping center, registering a weight of 536 pounds. Despite this wake-up call, Suplee believes he gained around 14 more pounds during his time in rehab.

Later, his weight loss journey took a significant turn when he met his wife, Brandy Lewis in 2002. He points out that Lewis played a crucial role in building the solid foundation he needed to shed a remarkable amount of weight.

Her unwavering support brought about a pivotal change. He no longer felt judged for his appearance but genuinely got accepted for who he was. This became the cornerstone of his success in achieving his goals.

In 2011, Suplee made headlines for losing over 200 lbs and even got featured in TMZ on TV. He attributed his impressive transformation to cycling, stating that he loves riding road bikes. He hit a remarkable 9% body fat at one point, although he regained some weight after realizing its impact on his acting opportunities.

Ethan Suplee’s Diet Routine

Ethan Suplee’s Diet Routine

In 2018, Ethan stumbled upon a TED talk by sports physiologist and former nutrition professor Mike Israetel, leading him to realize that carbs and gluten weren't the culprits. Instead, his relationship with food was the issue.

At that time, he was following a low-carb, keto diet. But he soon understood that it wasn't about what he ate, but how much. Hence he shifted to a high-protein, moderate-carb, low-fat diet and enjoyed everything in moderation ( 1 ).

Ethan's daily routine includes 6 meals, and he preps his food ahead of time to stick to his calorie and macronutrient goals. His diet plan calls for a variety of foods with the following elements.

Proteins

Chicken

Eggs

Ethan believes that portion control is important and makes a point of consuming as much high-protein food as he can so that he feels full ( 2 ).

Carbohydrates

Rice

Pasta

Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

Low-carb diets are frequently used to encourage weight loss and regulate blood sugar levels ( 3 ).

Fibers

Green Vegetables

Increasing dietary fiber can help you lose weight by automatically lowering calorie intake. They can absorb water in the colon, which slows nutrient absorption and heightens feelings of fullness ( 4 ).

Calories

He highlighted his newfound approach in a health magazine, emphasizing the importance of not consuming more calories than he burned daily. His diet evolved to prioritize nutritious, lower-calorie foods, helping him overcome binging tendencies. He learned that calories weren't just numbers; they represented the essence of food.

Ethan also avoids certain junk foods in his plan, such as

Fried items and fast foods

Additives

Added sugars

Refined foods

Soft drinks

Above all, staying hydrated is essential, so he drinks plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and healthy.

Ethan Suplee’s Workout Routine

Ethan follows a strict gym schedule, working out for an hour six days a week in addition to his healthy eating habits. His routine usually involves weightlifting, sometimes mixed with cardio, but he keeps the cardio sessions under 20 minutes ( 5 ). His weekly workout routine looks like this:

Monday - Push Day

Warm-Up - Incline walk for 30 minutes

Bench press - 5 sets of 5 reps

Military press - 4 sets of 10 reps

Barbell shrugs - 4 sets of 12 reps

Dumbbell flyes - 4 sets of 12 reps

Seated overhead cable extensions - 4 sets of 12 reps

Kettlebell swings - 4 sets of 12 reps

Core Work

Weighted planks - 3 sets for 60 seconds each

Sit-ups - 3 sets of 20 reps

Hanging leg raises - 3 sets of 20 reps

Tuesday - Pull Day

Warm-Up - Spin bike for 30 minutes

Deadlifts - 5 sets of 5 reps

Weighted chin-ups - 4 sets of 10 reps

Face pulls - 4 sets of 12 reps

Wide grip lateral pulldown - 4 sets of 12 reps

Preacher curls - 4 sets of 12 reps

Dumbbell hammer curls - 4 sets of 12 reps

Core Work

Side planks - 3 sets of 30 seconds each

Lying leg raises - 3 sets of 20 reps

Cable crunches - 3 sets of 20 reps

Wednesday - Leg Day

Warm-Up - Elliptical machine for 30 minutes

Back squats - 5 sets of 5 reps

Leg press - 4 sets of 10 reps

Leg extensions - 4 sets of 12 reps

Weighted lunges - 4 sets of 12 reps

Hamstring curls - 4 sets of 12 reps

Seated calf raises - 4 sets of 12 reps

Core Work

Sit-ups with twist - 3 sets of 20 reps

Russian twists - 3 sets of 20 reps

Hanging knee raises with twist - 3 sets of 20 reps

Thursday - Push Day

Warm-Up - Incline walk for 30 minutes

Standing barbell overhead press - 5 sets of 5 reps

Incline dumbbell bench press - 4 sets of 10 reps

Weighted dips - 4 sets of 12 reps

Close grip bench press - 4 sets of 12 reps

Seated Arnold press - 4 sets of 12 reps

Bent-over shoulder flyes - 4 sets of 12 reps

Standing incline chest flyes - 4 sets of 12 reps

Core Work

Weighted planks - 3 sets of 60 seconds each

Sit-ups - 3 sets of 20 reps

Hanging leg raises - 3 sets of 20 reps

Friday - Pull Day

Warm-Up - Spin bike for 30 minutes

Barbell bicep curls - 4 sets of 10 reps

Romanian deadlifts with dumbbells - 4 sets of 10 reps

Close grip pulldowns - 4 sets of 12 reps

Standing cable bicep curls - 4 sets of 12 reps

Wide-grip cable rows - 4 sets of 12 reps

Wide-grip pull-ups - 4 sets of 6 reps

Core Work

Side planks - 3 sets of 30 seconds on each side

Lying leg raises - 3 sets of 20 reps

Cable crunches - 3 sets of 20 reps

Saturday - Leg Day

Warm-Up - Elliptical machine for 30 minutes

Bulgarian split squats - 5 sets of 5 reps

Straight leg deadlifts - 4 sets of 10 reps

Hack squats - 4 sets of 12 reps

Leg press machine calf raises - 4 sets of 12 reps

Weighted barbell glute bridges - 4 sets of 12 reps

Dip machine leg pushdown - 4 sets of 12 reps

Core Work

Russian twists - 3 sets of 20 reps

Hanging knee raises with twists - 3 sets of 20 reps

Sit-ups with twists - 3 sets of 20 reps

Sunday - Rest

Ethan Suplee’s Weight Loss Surgery

Once Suplee shed the weight, he faced a new challenge: excess skin. He went through two major surgeries to remove it. He even described the process as "brutal" on his podcast American Glutton.

Suplee felt it was necessary because his skin had stretched so much during his heavier days that it couldn't bounce back on its own. He also emphasized that there's no natural way to get rid of excess skin; surgery is the only option ( 6 ).

Ethan Suplee’s Before And After Photos

Before -

After -

Conclusion:

Ethan Suplee's weight loss journey is driven by strong determination and a basic understanding of weight loss principles. He realized that having the right information is key to his diet and fitness success. He used to believe it was all about willpower, but he now knows that without the right knowledge, it's hard to make progress. So, before you start your own journey, make sure you gather the right information to set yourself up for success.

