Kristin Cavallari’s Weight Loss: How She Went From 114 to 102 lbs

The renowned American television personality Kristin Cavallari has been the talk of the town ever since she publicly discussed her weight loss on her podcast, Let's Be Honest. She transformed from 114 to 102 pounds due to her unhappy marriage with former NFL player, Jay Cutler and mental stress. Kristin Cavallari’s weight loss reasons stunned fans and soon it became a matter of public discourse.

Kristin is a phenomenal TV personality, author, as well as a fashion designer. Her marriage with Jay Cutler came to an end in 2020. In the 11th episode of her podcast, she opened up about everything that she experienced before ending her marriage.

Fans and admirers also noticed her slim-down figure in Very Cavallari and commented on how “thin” she looked. Clapping back all negative comments, the Laguna Beach alum, revealed weighing 114lbs. The only difference between her then and now version was her stress levels. As you scroll ahead, you will get to know the detailed story with some before and after photos of Kristin Cavallari.

Who Is Kristin Cavallari?

Kristin Elizabeth Cavallari was born on 5th January 1987, in Colorado, U.S. She rose to fame through the reality television series, Get This Party Started and Laguna Beach's spin-off series, The Hills aired in 2006. Later, she also appeared in competition shows like Dancing with the Stars and also starred as a guest in a couple of shows.

In 2013, she married Jay Cutler after 10 years of togetherness, the couple announced in 2020 that they were getting divorced by 2022. Today, they both share the custody of their three children.

In 2016, the 37-year-old star released her lifestyle-oriented autobiography titled Balancing in Heels. Additionally, she has published two cookbooks True Roots and True Comfort which were among the New York Times bestsellers.

The star’s appearance in 2018’s Very Cavallari led to several comments on her toned-down figure. The show ran for three seasons from 2018 to 2020. Later, she admitted that she was thin. Scroll down to learn how Kristin lose weight.

How Did Kristin Cavallari Manage to Lose Weight?

While responding to all the weight-related comments, she stated that with a height of 5’3”, she weighed 114 lbs. While shooting Very Cavallari, she went down to 102 pounds. The star also affirmed that she has been eating the same quantity of food then and now.

The mother of three attributed her dramatic weight loss to her ‘unhappy marriage’ and stress. As per research, stress is an experience that is associated with multiple effects on physiology and human behavior ( 1 ). When she looked back at her photos, she admitted that she looked extremely skinny. However, all that made her shed weight was stress and too many things on her plate. Stress induces abnormalities in food intake and fat storage, causing subsequent weight changes ( 1 ).

Having said that today, the Hills alum claims to be better and also cares for her body a little extra. Roll your eyes over for a quick glimpse of her healthy diet and workout routine.

Insights of Kristin Cavallari’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

Kristen claimed that her eating habits didn't change at all but still lost weight. Her marriage problems and subsequent stress toned her down naturally.

In fact, the American star spoke about her weight in her book Balancing in Heels. She had mentioned secretly facing certain body image issues and remembers depriving herself of food for days before bingeing on the weekend.

The author revealed that she tried every diet including the Zone Diet, the low-carb high-protein diet, and the grapefruit diet. Research states that all diets consist of reductions of some proportions of protein, carbohydrates, and fats ( 2 ). For a particular period, she ate a block of cheese and justified it by saying that she was on the Atkins diet. The Atkins diet is a variant of the original ketogenic diet that started without a fast and any restrictions on calories, fluids, or protein. It is a diet that encourages the consumption of high-fat food ( 3 ).

During her high school days, she also used to deprive herself of certain foods like sweets and carbs. In addition, the reality TV star limited calories that would drift her away from attaining the body of her dreams.

Cavallari used to be super strict with what she used to consume for five days a week. She limited herself to about 1,800 calories per day and ended up feeling hungry and unsatisfied. As per a research study, on average, a female should eat 2,000 calories daily to maintain her weight and limit her caloric intake to 1500 or less to lose 1 pound per week ( 4 ).

On weekends, she consumed drinks and ate everything that she didn’t during the whole week. Right from grilled cheese, fries dipped in ranch dressing, and fries to ice creams and red velvet cupcakes, her menu had it all.

As expected, she didn’t lose any weight. She suffered from acne and a lack of energy. After giving birth to her first child, she changed her mindset. In fact, after getting pregnant, she became a lot more serious about her health.

Before pregrancy, she believed that zero-calorie food was good, however, her eating habits were not really helpful. She was under pressure to become thin and considered herself the worst critic. Moreover, she thought that counting calories might help her body, but post pregrancy, what she ate actually had an effect on her baby.

Counting calories and increasing exercise has a noticeable effect on weight loss ( 4 ). Nevertheless, she realized that it was time to eat well and eat smart.

Details of Kristin Cavallari’s Workout Routine

Kristin works out four to five days per week for an hour. One of those days she works out with a trainer to lift heavy weights and gain more muscle. When it comes to hitting the gym, she believes that consistency is key.

Research states that a consistent fitness regimen and regular physical activity can help one stay healthy, energetic, and independent. Plus, it also plays a pivotal role in preventing health diseases and stroke ( 5 ).

Even if she is really busy, she makes sure to work out at least two to three times a week. Research claims that increased physical activity is an essential component of a comprehensive weight-reduction strategy ( 2 ).

The reality superstar confessed that she felt guilty due to an unhealthy way of living. However, she also considers rest as an important factor in improving her health.

Kristin Cavallari Before And After Weight Loss Images

Kristin Cavallari’s weight loss saga wasn’t the usual. It was something out of the box, unlike the rest of the Hollywood celebrities. What’s highly appreciated is Kristin’s openness about sharing her personal experiences and thoughts about mental and physical health.

After overcoming her struggles with body image and personal life, she has now embraced a more balanced approach toward nourishing her body and prioritizing mental and emotional well-being. Overall, Kristin’s journey serves as an inspiration to many as she sheds light on the importance of self-care and self-acceptance.

