Secrets Behind the Famous Vince Wilfork Weight Loss Journey

Best known for his impressive defensive tackle for the American football team, New England Patriots, Vince has been a household name in the National Football League (NFL). While he made headlines for his powerful physique and a successful 11-year career with the team, the famed Vince Wilfork weight loss journey also sparked interest within his fanbase. During his time as a professional footballer, he weighed about 325 pounds and was six feet two inches tall 一 a figure he had to maintain for being strong and defensive for the games. But after he retired from the NFL in the year 2017, he announced that he will be focusing on leading a healthy lifestyle and also on shedding the extra pounds from his body. Since his retirement, Vince has dropped about 80 pounds and now measures 245 pounds. His weight loss garnered the interest of his followers and inspired many to embark on a journey of good health and getting in shape.

So, what were the secrets that helped Vince Wilfork to drop those 80 pounds? From his diet plan, exercise routine, and some of his tips 一 in this article, we have put together everything you ought to know about his weight loss journey.

Who Is Vince Wilfork?

Born on 4th November 1981 in Boynton Beach (Florida, USA), Vince Wilfork is a renowned former American footballer who played for New England Patriots in the National Football League (NFL). He was always inclined towards football as he played for the Miami Hurricanes football team while he was attending the University of Miami. He is also considered to be one of the best defensive linemen in NFL history as he has been named to both the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams in 2007, 2010, 2011, and 2012. To ensure peak performance and endurance in the games, Vince Wilfork had to maintain a hefty physique that helped him take the weight and defend the team in the best way possible with his defensive presence. In 2017, when he announced his departure from football, he decided to move on from sport to focus on his health and physique.

He embarked on a weight loss journey, which resulted in an 80-pound drop and caused him to transform from 325 pounds to 245 pounds. The former footballer now looks slender and healthy.

Why Did Vince Wilfork Gain Weight?

There are two main factors behind the causes of Vince Wilfork weight gain. Firstly, since the beginning of his football career, he has always been a slightly overweight individual. In an interview with the popular ESPN channel, the footballer revealed that he is “naturally a big dude.” He further shared that he weighed about 308 pounds in high school and has always maintained that weight until the beginning of his professional football career. While Wilfork has always been an overweight individual, there was another reason that led to his weight gain.

When he joined the New England Patriots team in 2004 to play in the prestigious National Football League (NFL), his job required him to adhere to some fitness standards. Since he played the defensive tackle position, he had to maintain a heavy and strong physique which would help him take the weight of the players and also play a good defensive role. As a result, Vince Wilfork started maintaining a fuller diet and exercised in a way that helped him to become heavier and put on extra pounds. Before his retirement, he was an ardent lover and consumer of animal proteins such as sausages and BBQ ribs. Because of his unrestricted diet, he also ate ice creams, burritos, and pizza.

So, from 308 pounds, he gained weight and gradually transformed to 325 pounds. His increased weight and bigger physical appearance could attract multiple comorbidities which would adversely affect his health in the long term ( 1 ). So, he decided that after quitting his football career, he would divert the focus on his health which eventually resulted in the Vince Wilfork weight loss journey and a self-made weight loss program.

How Did Vince Wilfork Lose Weight?

After retiring from professional football, Vince was under no obligation to maintain a specific weight or physique. Hence, to lose those extra 80 pounds, he decided to adopt a healthier lifestyle which led to a sustainable and healthy weight loss. He achieved this with the help of a well-balanced diet plan and a workout routine that he religiously followed post-retirement.

Vince Wilfork’s Diet Plan

The ultimate secret behind the famous Vince Wilfork weight loss is that the footballer ate healthy and nutrient-dense meals throughout the day. A big portion of his meals consisted of green leafy vegetables in different forms such as steamed broccoli, sauteed collard greens, kale salad, and shakes with spinach. According to research, green leafy veggies are packed with essential nutrients, antioxidants, polyphenols, and other chemical compounds which may have multiple health benefits for the human body. From lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases, helping in weight management, and combating type 2 diabetes, to possessing antimicrobial and therapeutic properties 一 they are an indispensable dietary component for a great body and overall health ( 2 ). Along with this healthy intake of green veggies, he also practiced portion control which was another big factor that contributed to his weight loss.

Vince Wilforks’ ex-wife, Biana Wilfork, played a pivotal role in helping him get back in shape. She divided his healthy diet plan into six mini-meals throughout the day which helped boost his metabolism and also made the weight loss journey more enjoyable. Ahead, find we have put together the list of foods from which Vince would choose his six meals for the day.

Black beans and rice

Grilled chicken breast and spinach salad

Baked salmon

Sugar-free peanut butter

Special K cereal with low-fat milk and strawberries

Steamed turkey breast

Smoothie made with pineapple, honeydew, orange juice, cantaloupe, and banana

Grapefruit

Almonds

Banana

Plain peanuts

Along with this healthy and unprocessed diet, he also made sure to drink a lot of water throughout the day. Drinking water may have multiple benefits for the body and overall health. In Vince Wilforks’ case, it helped him shed the extra pounds that he had gained. According to research, water is imperative for the human body as it helps with basic body functions. From hydrating the cells in the body, and carrying the nutrients to every organ, to flushing out toxins 一 its contribution to human existence is unparalleled ( 3 ). A research study suggests that drinking water may help in reducing total energy consumption which eventually leads to calorie deficit. This may result in reduced body weight and fat loss ( 4 ). Being hydrated throughout the day has been his best-kept secret for the impressive body transformation.

Vince Wilfork’s Workout Routine

Although maintaining a healthy diet with a lot of green leafy veggies and water helped him lose weight, he also combined it with a little exercise for greater results. The Vince Wilfork weight loss workout routine consisted of a regular long walk, cardio exercise, and some weight lifting.

Wilfork would begin his day with an extended walk that would go on for an hour. According to research, moderate walking may help in reducing body weight, lowering fat mass, and also significantly improve the biomarkers for cardiovascular disease risks ( 5 ). He would then progress to doing cardio exercises. One of his favorite cardio activities to lose weight was swimming. He believes that swimming is a great form of workout without beating up the body or overusing it. Studies suggest that swimming may be one of the most gratifying methods of aerobic physical exercise which may help burn more calories. This form of exercise may also improve the musculoskeletal system, boost physiological functions, lower body fat percentage, and also relieve anxiety and depression ( 6 ).

On some days, when his energy levels were high, Vince Wilfork would incorporate weight lifting into his workout routine. Some of his favorite exercises to do were deadlifts, weighted squats, and power lifts. This form of weight or resistance training may be effective in weight loss as it helps to decrease body fat while preserving the lean mass in the body ( 7 ). Hence, this form of workout enabled him to get back in shape easily along with a healthy, well-balanced diet.

Vince Wilforks’ Before And After Weight Loss Photos

With the help of a strict diet and rigorous fitness regimen, the Vince Wilfork fat-to-fit journey was a success and he was able to drop 80 pounds. Ahead, find his before and after weight loss photos that you ought to see.

Vince Wilfork Before Weight Loss

Vince Wilfork After Weight Loss

Since the beginning of his professional football career, Vince Wilfork has always been in the headlines for his games and impressive skills as a defensive tackle. While his stint in the New England Patriots team was a memorable time with noteworthy accomplishments for the footballer, he is also known for his impressive fitness journey post-retirement in 2017. The secret behind the famed Vince Wilfork weight loss journey was a combination of a healthy diet, a workout routine, and staying hydrated. He also attributed the cause of his positive body transformation to leading a stress-free life which helped him stay motivated. His weight loss has inspired his followers and multiple people across the world to embark on their respective fitness journeys. It is also a testimony to the fact that your health is in your hands.

