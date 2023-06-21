Feeling Alone Quotes: Words that Show the Power of Solitude

In addition to helping us understand the complex nature of loneliness, feeling alone quotes reassure us that we are not alone in our troubles. Feeling alone causes us to experience a range of emotions because it is a fundamentally common experience among people. When you feel alone, it can make you feel even more alone, make you want to be with others and make you wonder why you feel that way.

Despite these obstacles, we can find comfort and inspiration in the insightful words provided by people who have traveled similar paths, giving us support and direction on our trip.

They serve as a reminder that even in the depths of our loneliness, there is hope for friendship and a profound awareness of how intimately connected we are to one another. So, together let’s explore some amazing quotes.

101 Feeling Alone Quotes for Self-discovery And Growth

These 101 feeling-alone quotes offer a gold mine of insight and thought, whether you're looking for words to describe your own emotions, solace in other people's experiences, or just inspiration and direction. Immerse yourself fully in these words, embracing the quest for connection through shared human experiences and empathy.

Quotes About Feeling Alone

1 .“Loneliness is the human condition. Cultivate it. The way it tunnels into you allows your soul room to grow. Never expect to outgrow loneliness.” — Janet Fitch

2. “I used to think the worst thing in life was to end up all alone. It’s not. The worst thing in life is to end up with people that make you feel all alone.” — Robin Williams

3. “No one is ever alone and silence does not equate defeat.” — Joan Ambu

4. “Find company within yourself and you’ll never spend a day alone. Find love within yourself and you’ll never have a lonely day.”— Connor Chalfant

5. “If you’re lonely when you’re alone, you’re in bad company.” — Jean-Paul Sartre

6. “My loneliness was born when men praised my talkative faults and blamed my silent virtues.” — Khalil Gibran

7. “It takes nothing to join the crowd. It takes everything to stand alone.” — Hans F. Hansen

8. “You have to go ahead, even if no one goes with you.” — Lailah Gifty Akita

9. “Spend time with yourself to discover your inner beauty.” — Invajy

10. “Without great solitude no serious work is possible.” — Pablo Picasso

11. “No one saves us but ourselves. No one can, and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.” — Gautama Buddha

12. “Make the time to be alone. Your best ideas live within solitude.” — Robin Sharma

13. “My inspirations are the woman, friendship, and loneliness.” — Enrique Iglesias

14. “If you meet a loner, no matter what they tell you, it’s not because they enjoy solitude. It’s because they have tried to blend into the world before, and people continue to disappoint them.” — Jodi Picoult

15. “The price of being a sheep is boredom. The price of being a wolf is loneliness. Choose one or the other with great care.” — Hugh MacLeod

16. “Music was my refuge. I could crawl into the space between the notes and curl my back to loneliness.” — Maya Angelou

17. “Great men are like eagles, and build their nest on some lofty solitude.” — Arthur Schopenhauer

18. "Loneliness is like a prison, where you are both the suffering prisoner and the cruel jailer." — Sushan R. Sharma

19. “The only time we waste is the time we spend thinking we are alone.” — Mitch Albom

20. “A season of loneliness and isolation is when the caterpillar gets its wings. Remember that next time you feel alone.” — Mandy Hale

Relationship Feeling Alone Quotes

21. "In the silence of her loneliness, she finds the strength to rise above and create her own happiness." — Anonymous

22. "The loneliest moment in someone's life is when they are watching their whole world fall apart, and all they can do is stare blankly." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

23. "When you feel alone in a relationship, it's like being in a crowded room with no one who truly sees you." — Anonymous

24. “I am not afraid of being dead. I am so scared of being lonely while you are sitting next to me.” — Anonymous

25. "Feeling alone in a relationship is like standing in the rain while the person you love is under a shelter." — Anonymous

26. “Sitting alone and feeling lonely is much better than feeling lonely in the company of incorrect persons.” — Kim Culbertson

27. "The worst feeling is being in a relationship where you constantly feel alone even when you're together." — Anonymous

28. "Loneliness is not about being alone, but about feeling alone even when you're with someone." — Anonymous

29. "The loneliest moment in a relationship is when you realize you're not a priority." — Anonymous

30. “The person who favors loneliness in the relationship and considers it as a usual factor actually is the kind of person who already got used to this loneliness.” — Anonymous

31. "Being alone is better than being with someone who makes you feel alone." — Anonymous

32. “That person is meant to feel alone, who doesn’t want to adjust with the wrong person. Because he/she is unique.” — Aldous Huxley

33. “Being alone in the existence of someone is worse than feeling lonely.” — M. W Poetry

34. "You can feel alone in a relationship, even when you're holding each other tight." — Anonymous

35. “When a man dislikes being in solitude and decides to stay in the wrong relationship, at that moment, his lousy luck starts.” — Jean de La Bruyère

36. "Feeling alone in a relationship is a silent ache that no one else can understand." — Anonymous

37. “Instead of others, if you will try to search for love, and a partner in your own self, then you will never see a boring and dull day.” — Connor Chalfant

38. "The greatest tragedy of a relationship is feeling alone in the presence of your partner." — Anonymous

39. “Loneliness is not a reality, it’s just a feeling. Convert it to SOLITUDE.” — Invajy

40. "You can be in a crowded room and still feel alone if the person you love isn't there with you." — Anonymous

41. "It's better to be unhappy alone than unhappy with someone." — Marilyn Monroe

Feeling Lost And Alone Quotes

42. "Feeling lost, crazy, and desperate belongs to a good life as much as optimism, certainty, and reason." — Alain de Botton

43. "Sometimes, the person who tries to keep everyone happy is the most lonely person." — Anonymous

44. "Loneliness adds beauty to life. It puts a special burn on sunsets and makes night air smell better." — Henry Rollins

45. "The worst part of holding the memories is not the pain. It's the loneliness of it. Memories need to be shared." — Lois Lowry

46. "The soul that sees beauty may sometimes walk alone." — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

47. “I’m not much but I’m all I have.” — Philip K. Dick

48. "Feeling alone is like standing on the edge of a vast ocean, surrounded by the crashing waves of longing and emptiness. Embrace the silence and listen closely to the whispers of your own heart. Explore the landscapes of your dreams, nourish your spirit with self-love, and build a sanctuary within yourself. And when the tides of life bring others to your shores, you will welcome them not as rescuers, but as fellow travelers on the journey of connection and understanding." — Anonymous

49. "Loneliness is and always has been the central and inevitable experience of every man." — Thomas Wolfe

50. "The greatest thing in the world is to know how to belong to oneself." — Michel de Montaigne

51. “You’re only lonely if you’re not there for you.” — Phil McGraw

52. "Being alone never felt right. Sometimes it felt good, but it never felt right." — Charles Bukowski

53. “Loneliness is not lack of company, loneliness is lack of purpose.” — Guillermo Maldonado

54. "Feeling lost, unsure, and lonely is a part of your path. Don't avoid it. See what those feelings are showing you and use it. Take a breath. You'll be okay. Even if you don't feel okay all the time." — Louis C.K.

55. "When you feel lost, pause and look closely. Everything you need is right there within you." — Bryant McGill

56. "Feeling lost is a temporary state. It's an opportunity to rediscover yourself and create a new path." — Anonymous

57. "Not until we are lost do we begin to understand ourselves." — Henry David Thoreau

58. "Embrace the feeling of being lost, for it is in the unknown that we often find our greatest strength and resilience." — Anonymous

59. "You are never alone. You are eternally connected with everyone." — Amit Ray

60. "The eternal quest of the human being is to shatter his loneliness." — Norman Cousins

61. “The time you feel lonely is the time you most need to be by yourself. Life’s cruelest irony.” — Douglas Coupland

62. "Feeling lost is an opportunity to reinvent yourself and create the life you truly desire." — Anonymous

Being Alone Quotes Positive

63. "If you are never alone, you cannot know yourself." — Paulo Coelho

64. "The best part about being alone is that you really don't have to answer to anybody. You do what you want." — Justin Timberlake

65. "Sometimes you need to be alone. Not to be lonely, but to enjoy your free time being yourself." — Anonymous

66. “Being alone is not that bad in every sense. Actually, it brings the charm of life to you. Sunset seems more beautiful to you, and you start enjoying the fragrance of the air at nighttime.” — Henry Rollins

67. "The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places." — Ernest Hemingway

68. "Don't be scared to walk alone. Don't be scared to like it." — John Mayer

69. “If you are alone, you belong entirely to yourself. If you are accompanied by even one companion, you belong only half to yourself or even less in proportion to the thoughtlessness of his conduct, and if you have more than one companion, you will fall more deeply into the same plight.” — Leonardo da Vinci

70. "You need to be alone. You need to regenerate and come back to yourself. For now, you're not responsible for anyone else's happiness." — Emily Giffin

71. “Loneliness is a heavy burden to bear, but it is also a profound invitation to seek solace within the confines of your own soul. In the solitude, there is an opportunity to forge an unbreakable bond with the one person who will always be there for you—yourself” — Anonymous

72. "Solitude is where we gather strength to be able to engage with others from a place of authenticity and wholeness." — Brene Brown

73. "I used to think that the worst thing in life was to end up alone. It's not. The worst thing in life is to end up with people who make you feel alone." — Robin Williams

74. "In the midst of movement and chaos, keep stillness inside of you." — Deepak Chopra

75. “Loneliness expresses the pain of being alone, and solitude expresses the glory of being alone.” — Pau Tillich

76. “A happy life must be to a great extent a quiet life, for it is only in an atmosphere of quiet that true joy can live.” — Bertrand Russell

77. “The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has ever been before.” — Albert Einstein

78. "Loneliness can be a relentless companion, casting shadows over our hearts and minds. But amid the darkness, remember that loneliness can also be a teacher. It teaches us to appreciate the value of genuine connection, to seek out kindred spirits who ignite our souls, and to cultivate a deep sense of empathy and compassion for others who may also be grappling with their own feelings of isolation”. — Anonymous

79. "It's easy to feel uncared for when people aren't able to communicate and connect with you in the way you need. Remember that you have the right to find people who do." — Anna Akana

80. "Being alone does not mean you are lonely, and being lonely does not mean9 you are alone." — Anonymous

81. "If you make friends with yourself, you will never be alone." — Maxwell Maltz

82. "Don't be afraid to walk alone. Don't be afraid to like it." — John Mayer

83. "Solitude is the pathway to self-discovery and personal growth." — Anthony Douglas Williams

84. “Inside myself is a place where I live all alone, and that’s where you renew your springs that never dry up.” — Pearl Buck

Tired of Feeling Alone Quotes

85. "Sometimes, you just need a break. In a beautiful place. Alone. To figure everything out." — Anonymous

86. "Being alone has a power that very few people can handle." — Steven Aitchison

87. "The best way to be happy with someone is to learn to be alone. That way the company will be a matter of choice, not necessity." — Anonymous

88. "Sometimes you need to take a break from everyone and spend time alone, to experience, appreciate, and love yourself." — Robert Tew

89. "Solitude is a chosen separation for refining your soul." — Joyce Meyer

90. "Happiness comes from within. Don't rely on others to make you feel fulfilled." — Anonymous

91. “Loneliness is about perceiving that no one is there for you. But solitude is about making a choice to be alone with your thoughts.” — Amy Morin

92. “There is nothing outside of yourself. Look within. Everything you want is there.” — Rumi

93. "You cannot be lonely if you like the person you're alone with." — Wayne Dyer

94. "When you feel lonely, music is your only friend." — Anonymous

95. "In solitude, we find ourselves; we prepare ourselves to come face to face with the divine." — Paulo Coelho

96. "Loneliness is a sign you are in desperate need of yourself." — Rupi Kaur

97. "Solitude is where I place my chaos to rest and awaken my inner peace." — Nikki Rowe

98. "Loneliness is not just about being physically alone; it's a state of mind where you feel disconnected from the world, longing for a genuine connection that transcends the surface level interactions. It's a yearning for someone who understands your deepest thoughts and embraces you for who you truly are, allowing you to be vulnerable without judgement. — Anonymous

99. "Loneliness is the poverty of self; solitude is richness of self." — May Sarton

100. "I restore myself when I'm alone." — Marilyn Monroe

101. "I think it's good for a person to spend time alone. It gives them an opportunity to discover who they are and to figure out why they are always alone." — Amy Sedaris

102. "Loneliness is the first thing which God's eye named, not good." — John Milton

103. “I want to be with those who know secret things or else alone.” — Rainer Maria Rilke

104. “The strongest man in the world is he who stands most alone.” — Henrik Ibsen

105. “We feel alone, and in this we are connected.” — Leo Babauta

Conclusion

Take a moment to share these feeling alone quotes with your loved ones as you read them. We may create deeper ties and help one another through trying times by having honest dialogues about loneliness and vulnerability. Keep in mind that sharing our experiences with others and reaching out to them are effective ways to fight feelings of loneliness and create deep connections.

Accept the wisdom and insights contained in these quotes feeling alone, allowing them to strike a chord within you and motivate you on your quest for connection, self-awareness, and emotional well-being.

