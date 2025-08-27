Top Tamil dubbed films at Hindi box office: Rajinikanth's 2.0 tops, Coolie surpasses Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

Rajinikanth’s latest venture Coolie was released with much anticipation in Hindi. The Independence Day weekend release received a warm welcome, despite releasing on limited screens against War 2 in the Northern belt.

Coolie surpasses Leo, turns second biggest Tamil grosser in Hindi

Backed by Sun Pictures, Coolie started well but couldn’t hold the momentum post the opening weekend. The movie netted over Rs 28.45 crore till the 2nd Tuesday. As you read, the action drama has already surpassed Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo (Rs 28.50 crore) at the Hindi box office.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is expected to wind up its theatrical run with a net collection of around Rs 33 crore in Hindi, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film in the North belt since the pandemic and the second-best Tamil grosser of all time in Hindi. However, one must note that the movie had the advantage of releasing in national chains in the North as well, unlike Vijay’s Leo.

Overall, Coolie has taken the second spot and will settle behind Rajinikanth’s own 2.0, which benefited heavily from the presence of Akshay Kumar. 2.0 is currently the highest-grossing Tamil-dubbed film in Hindi with a staggering sum of Rs 186 crore net.

Interestingly, 4 out of the top 5 films among the best performers in Hindi belong to none other than Thalaivar. While 2.0 and Coolie rule at the top two spots, Kabali and Robot secured the fourth and fifth spots. Leo is the only Tamil-dubbed movie that can make it to the Top 5 and took the third spot.

Top Tamil dubbed films at the Hindi box office:

Movie Net Box Office 2.0 Rs 186 crore Coolie: The Powerhouse Rs 33 crore (final exp.) Leo Rs 28.50 crore Kabali Rs 23.75 crore Robot Rs 21.75 crore PS1 Rs 21 crore The GOAT Rs 19.5 crore PS2 Rs 16.25 crore Vikram Rs 12 crore I Rs 12 crore Jailer Rs 8 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

