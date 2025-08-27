Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, drop FIRST PIC with baby bump

Varun Tej Konidela and his wife, Lavanya Tripathi, took over the internet when they announced their pregnancy. Now, they’ve shared a Ganesh Chaturthi post, revealing Lavanya’s first picture with a baby bump.

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi drop first baby bump picture

Sharing the post, the couple wrote, “Wishing you and your family a blessed Vinayaka Chavithi is filled with love, happiness, and harmony.”

The popular Telugu celebrity couple tied the knot in November 2023. 2 years after their marriage, the actors are now expecting their first child, marking a joyous addition to the Konidela family.

The official pregnancy announcement was made by Varun and Lavanya via their social media handle, with a heartfelt photo showing their intertwined hands and a pair of baby shoes.

Here’s the post:

Following their announcement, several celebrities from the Telugu cinema industry, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, and others, congratulated the soon-to-be parents.

Varun Tej Konidela's work front

On the professional side, Varun Tej Konidela was last seen in the period action thriller Matka. The film, written and directed by Karuna Kumar, was set between 1934 and 1988 in Visakhapatnam, based on real-life incidents.

The story explores the life of Vasu, a man drawn into the Matka gambling business who becomes entangled in a world of crime. Despite his rise, betrayal by his close associates turns his life upside down, and the rest of the movie focuses on how he manages to overcome these challenges.

Alongside Varun Tej, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Naveen Chandra, Saloni Aswani, and more in key roles. The movie had met with negative reviews upon release and had underperformed at the box office.

The actor is next set to appear in the tentatively titled VT15, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The upcoming project is an Indo-Korean horror comedy venture with Ritika Nayak starring as the female lead.

On the other hand, Lavanya Tripathi was last seen in the web series Mrs Perfect and is expected to appear in upcoming films such as Sathi Leelavathi and Thanal.

