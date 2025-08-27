Why is a Body Double Taking Over on Spider-Man: Brand New Day? All We Know About Tom Holland's Break

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently in production with Tom Holland reprising his role as the popular character for the 4th installment. However, it appears that the actor has decided to take a temporary break from filming.

Did Tom Holland take a break from Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

According to a report by Daniel Richtman, Tom Holland has decided to step away from shooting Spider-Man: Brand New Day for the time being. With the actor unavailable, his body double is stepping in for the shoot.

Reportedly, his stunt double will be filming scenes involving multiple villains.

Recently, Tom Holland shared a clip on his Instagram handle as he joined the sets of Spider-Man. The post featured a few behind-the-scenes moments, including him donning the Spidey suit once again.

Speaking about his return, Holland said, “My fourth ever day one on Spider-Man. You know, it’s funny putting the suit on. It feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we’ve ever had fans on set for day one.”

“So, it’s really exciting to share this with them. I’m just going to do my best. Hopefully get it right. No pressure,” he concluded.

See Tom Holland’s post here

Talking about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the film is set to feature Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/ Hulk, Zendaya returning as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion. In addition, Liza Colón-Zayas and Stranger Things fame Sadie Sink are also part of the movie, but their characters are yet to be revealed.

The upcoming film is slated to release on July 31, 2026, making it the 4th movie with Holland in the title role. With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fame, Destin Daniel Cretton helming the project, it has been reported that Brand New Day will remain faithful to the comic books.

Looking ahead, Tom also has the movie The Odyssey in his lineup of upcoming releases. The Christopher Nolan epic fantasy actioner is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic poem of the same name.

While Matt Damon portrays the role of Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, Holland will appear as his son, Telemachus.

