Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement: Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, Patrick Mahomes React to BIG Proposal

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, marking a major moment in entertainment and sports news. The couple shared a joint Instagram post with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”. The post received over 14 million likes within hours, with reactions pouring in from celebrities, athletes, royalty, and even the President of the United States.

Advertisement

Celebrity friends celebrate the Swift-Kelce love story

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, praised the couple on Instagram, writing: “Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two.” Patrick Mahomes also reposted the engagement photos with three heart emojis.

Sabrina Carpenter, who collaborated with Swift on a song from her upcoming album, shared the news with a string of white hearts on her Instagram Story. Avril Lavigne congratulated the couple, saying: “Awww huge congrats to [Swift] and [Kelce]”, adding heart and wedding ring emojis.

Charlie Puth congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement, writing on social media: “Congratulations Taylor & Travis! This is the best part of life. So happy for you both!!” Meanwhile, supermodel Gigi Hadid also showed her support by liking the couple’s Instagram post, joining a long list of celebrities celebrating the news.

Here’s what the sports world is saying

Advertisement

Chiefs defensive end Michael Danna spoke to reporters shortly after the announcement: “Great for them. You know, that’s a blessing…anytime you find that type of joy, happiness and love, I think that’s a beautiful thing. I’m so happy for them, Trav, Taylor.” Danna jokingly added he would consider sending a small engagement gift, maybe Poptarts, to Swift.

The National Football League also congratulated the couple via social media, and even the Florida Panthers referenced the news with a playful comment: “Looks like we’re not the only ones getting a ring this year.”

Royals and political figures react

The engagement received approval from British royalty as well, with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex liking the Instagram post. Fans across the globe celebrated online, sharing Swift and Kelce’s announcement on various platforms. Jenny Han, author of The Summer I Turned Pretty, also liked the post.

Advertisement

Even political leaders weighed in. President Donald Trump said: “I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy, and I think she’s a terrific person.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement After 2 Years of Dating: 'English Teacher and Gym Teacher Are Getting Married'