Taylor Swift’s Garden Proposal: Travis Kelce’s Dad Reveals What He Asked Scott Swift Before Engagement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged, and the tight end’s father, Ed Kelce, has shared fresh details about the intimate proposal. Ed told radio hosts from Jimmy and Nath's show with Emma and News5Cleveland that Travis asked Taylor to marry him at the couple’s home, in a private garden moment that the family kept quiet about until they announced it on Instagram.

Travis Kelce took Scott Swift's permission

Ed Kelce said Travis first asked Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, for permission about a month before the proposal. “I was talking to Scott Swift, and Travis went to ask him for permission,” Ed said. Scott reportedly urged Travis to “get it done,” asking, “Oh come on, when are you gonna get this done?” Ed echoed that advice: “Asking her is what’s going to make it special. Not where you do it.”

The couple revealed their engagement with a carousel of photos showing the proposal. One image shows Taylor Swift wearing a large Old Mine brilliant-cut diamond set in yellow gold. The ring was designed by Travis with jeweller Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. Jewellery experts have since estimated the ring’s value at hundreds of thousands to potentially millions of dollars. Ed Kelce said, “I don’t know how much I’m supposed to say but I don’t care”.

Ed shared a timeline of events. He said Travis planned a big production before a football trip to Brazil, but changed course after family conversations. “Travis had these plans to do it… and was gonna make a big production out of it someplace,” Ed said. “But Scott said, ‘Just get it done. Don’t worry about any special date. Just you’re ready. You got the ring. Go do it.’”

Ed described the scene: Taylor and Travis stepped into the garden for a glass of wine before dinner. Flowers and decorations had been set up, with helpers hiding nearby so the moment remained private. “That was all decorated by some people that helped Travis out,” Ed said. He also recalled a FaceTime where family members learned the news. “They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew.”

Ed confirmed the proposal happened at the home the couple shares in the Kansas City area, and that they kept it quiet while Taylor promoted her album. He noted the family expected the engagement because “we’d never seen our kids so happy.”

Was the proposal meant to be a big show?

Ed said Travis considered a larger event, even possibly timing it with the Super Bowl, but ultimately chose an intimate moment. “Asking her is what’s going to make it special,” Ed said. Family members from both sides were present soon after, and teammates and fans quickly sent congratulations after the Instagram announcement.

