Emily in Paris Season 5 Wraps Filming Ahead of December Premiere: Lily Collins and Ashley Park Share BTS Moments

Emily in Paris fans have a reason to celebrate! On Tuesday, August 26, stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park announced on Instagram that filming for the show’s fifth season has officially wrapped. Sharing a heartfelt post, the duo wrote, “And that’s another wrap on @emilyinparis…Here’s to five seasons of friendship turned sisterhood - Venice, Paris, Rome, anywhere is home with you by my side. Incredibly grateful for our Emily family and so extremely proud of what we all created together this year. Arrivederci 'til December 18!…”

The announcement comes days after the sudden passing of Diego Borella, an assistant director on set, on August 21. Filming was briefly paused but resumed on August 23.

What to expect in Season 5

Season 5 will continue to follow Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as she navigates life in Italy. Creator Darren Star told Netflix’s Tudum, “This season is a tale of two cities. Rome and Paris. Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level.”

Emily is now head of the new Agence Grateau office in Rome and is enjoying a stable relationship with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), heir to a major Italian cashmere company.

However, the official description hints at challenges ahead: “Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships.”

The season also explores Gabriel’s storyline following Camille Razat’s departure. After Camille lies about being pregnant, Gabriel prioritizes her over Emily, leading to their breakup. Emily then agrees to lead the Rome office, sparking her romance with Marcello. Despite the new setting, Star confirmed Emily will still spend time in Paris, saying, “She didn’t change her Instagram handle to 'Emily in Rome.' She is working in Rome sometimes. In my mind, it’s definitely not a permanent move.”

Returning and new cast members

Season 5 features returning stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, and Arnaud Binard. New additions include Bryan Greenberg as Jake, Michèle Laroque as Yvette, and Minnie Driver as Princess Jane. Camille Razat will not return.

All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris Season 5 will be available on Netflix starting December 18, 2025. Fans can look forward to Emily balancing love, work, and life across two iconic European cities.

