Love Insurance Kompany First Punch OUT: Pradeep and Krithi try their hand at finding true love in 2040, don't miss Rajinikanth nod

Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty starrer Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is geared up to release on October 17, 2025. The futuristic love story is set in the year 2040, where an individual believes in true love.

As feelings and complicated dating terms overlap, a corporate villain who has commercialized the concept of love locks horns with the protagonist. Interestingly, there is a tribute to Rajinikanth in one shot where a silhouette poster of the superstar is shown titled, “Thalaivar 189.”

Watch the LIK First Punch ft Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty

On a side note, as the clip reaches the end, Anirudh Ravichander fans can spot the use of his song Aakko from his early years as a musician. Apart from composing the soundtrack, it seems that Anirudh has also lent his voice to a robot character narrating the tale.

The teaser is packed with futuristic elements, with SJ Suryah playing the main antagonist, a corporate villain who weaponizes love for profit. In addition to the leading actors, LIK also features an ensemble cast that includes Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri Kishan, Shah Rah, Malavika, and more.

The Vigensh Shivan directorial is co-produced by Nayanthara, SS Lalit Kumar, and LK Vishnu Kumar. While Ravi Varman handles the cinematography, Pradeep E Raghav serves as the editor.

Pradeep Ranganatha’s work front

Pradeep Ranganathan was last seen in the lead role in Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The coming-of-age comedy drama explored the story of D Raghavan, a youngster who forged his qualifications to land a high-paying job and gain a better life without having to sacrifice his time or efforts.

However, his life takes a turn when his former college principal discovers the truth and threatens to expose him, unless he clears his 40+ arrears in a single semester. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Pradeep will appear in the film Dude, directed by Keerthiswaran. The upcoming flick stars Jana Nayagan actress Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead alongside Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, and many more in key roles.

The makers of Dude are releasing their first single, titled Oorum Blood, on August 28, 2025. The track is composed by Sai Abhyyankar and will also be released in Telugu as Boom Boom.

Interestingly, both LIK and Dude are scheduled to release in Diwali 2025..

