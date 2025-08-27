The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch, What to Expect From Teen Drama

Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty have been eagerly waiting for the next twist in Belly’s love story, and the wait is almost over. Episode 8 of the Amazon Prime Original Series’ third season is set to drop on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The show, based on Jenny Han’s bestselling book trilogy, has captured teen audiences with its heartfelt storytelling, relatable characters, and bittersweet experiences of first love and heartbreak.

Season 3 schedule: When do new episodes come out?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is following a weekly release pattern, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday on Prime Video. After Episode 8, there will only be three episodes left in the final season. Here’s the full release schedule for the remaining episodes:

Episode 8: Wednesday, August 27

Episode 9: Wednesday, September 3

Episode 10: Wednesday, September 10

Episode 11: Wednesday, September 17

Season 3 premiered on Wednesday, July 16, and will conclude on Wednesday, September 17, after an 11-episode run. Viewers can stream all previous seasons, as well as the first seven episodes of Season 3, on Prime Video.

Here’s what to expect in episode 8 of TSITP

The upcoming episode brings Belly (played by Lola Tung) closer to a major life decision. According to the show’s official logline, “Her [Belly's] future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…”

Season 3 focuses on the complex love triangle between Belly and the Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah. Fans have been following their journey through emotional conflicts, growing pains, and significant losses, all set against the backdrop of unforgettable summer moments.

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is a must-watch

Jenny Han’s adaptation remains one of the most popular teen dramas on streaming platforms. Its mix of romance, drama, and coming-of-age themes has made it a hit among teens and young adults alike. As the series heads toward its finale, viewers are keen to find out who Belly ultimately chooses and how the Fisher brothers’ storylines conclude.

With just a few episodes left, the countdown to the series finale is on. Episode 8 promises to bring more emotional moments, plot twists, and the drama fans have been waiting for.

