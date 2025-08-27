Michael Jackson’s Son Prince Jackson Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Schirmang After 8 Years of Dating

Prince Jackson, the eldest son of the late Michael Jackson, has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Molly Schirmang. The 28-year-old shared the happy news on Instagram Tuesday, August 26, posting a series of heartfelt photos with his fiancée.

“8 years down (infinity emoji) to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories,” Prince wrote. He continued, “We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs.”

The Instagram post included a carousel of images showing Prince and Molly sharing a kiss, enjoying a hike, kayaking, and celebrating their graduation from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. One notable photo captured the couple seated with Prince’s grandmother, Katherine Jackson, 95, outside the Jackson family’s Hayvenhurst estate in Encino, California.

Here’s what we know about Prince and Molly’s love story

Prince and Molly have kept their relationship largely private over the years, but they have been a constant presence in each other’s lives. They first publicly marked their anniversary on Instagram in 2018, sharing photos from their one-year milestone. Prince’s sister, Paris Jackson, commented on the post, saying, “warms my heart to see how much joy you two bring each other. happy anniversary love y’all.”

In a 2018 interview with PEOPLE, Prince spoke about the balance Molly brings to his life. “In everything there’s an important balance. I think that I’m a certain way, and she’s very, I don’t want to say opposite, but complementary in a way that we balance each other out. I’m more aggressive, she’s a little softer,” he shared. He also said Molly encourages him “to see things through a different light” and vice versa, helping them stay well-rounded.

Prince honors Michael Jackson’s legacy while celebrating new beginnings

Despite keeping his romantic life low-key, Prince has always shared the influence of his late father, Michael Jackson. “I like to lead my life with love, which is what he taught me,” Prince said in 2022. “I try to help at least one person a day and I feel like that is a way of continuing his legacy.”

Prince’s cousin, Taryll Jackson, congratulated the couple on social media, writing, “Congrats!!!” Now, after eight years together, Prince Jackson and Molly Schirmang are ready to take the next step in their relationship and begin this exciting new chapter together.

