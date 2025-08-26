What is Parineeti Chopra’s net worth? From Rs 22 crore lavish bungalow in Mumbai to 3 high-end cars, everything about mom-to-be’s luxurious lifestyle

Parineeti Chopra left all her fans pleasantly surprised after she announced her first pregnancy with husband Raghav Chadha recently. The actress shared the happy news with an adorable post on her Instagram, and since then, fans have showered the parents-to-be with loads of love and blessings. Well, Chopra is a great actress and owns everything from a luxurious bungalow to high-end cars. Do you know how much her net worth is? Keep scrolling to get an insight into her Rs 74 crore estimated net worth.

Parineeti Chopra’s lavish house in Bandra and car collection

As per reports in India.com, Parineeti Chopra owns a lavish house in Bandra, which costs around Rs 22 crore. Her car collection includes a Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 1.30 crore, an Audi Q4 worth Rs 43.19 lakh, and an Audi Q7 worth Rs 69.27 lakh. Not just this, she had also featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2013, making her debut at the 77th position with an estimated annual income of Rs 5.36 crore. Her current net worth is reportedly estimated to be Rs 74 crore.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are pregnant

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti Chopra shared two pictures. The first picture is of a round cake, white in color with an orange outline. In the centre of the cake is written ‘1+1=3’ with two baby feet below the text. She also shared a romantic video of her walking hand in hand with hubby Raghav Chadha.

The actress is dressed in a white hoodie over black tights and white sneakers, while the politician is dressed in a beige colored knee-length coat over khaki pants. She captioned the post with, “Our little universe…on its way. Blessed beyond measure,” with crying emoji and folded hands emoji.

The moment Parineeti shared this post, her comments section was filled with many Bollywood celebs wishing them. Ananya Panday wrote, “Awww congratulations Pari!!” with three red heart emojis and 3 hug emojis. Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations” with a red heart emoji. Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Nimrit Kaur, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia and many others sent their heartfelt wishes to the couple on embracing parenthood.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from platforms like Koimoi and Moneymint. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

