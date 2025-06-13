Why Was Michelle Monaghan Making Out With Tom Cruise 3 Days After Her Wedding? Actress Recalls 'Cool' Experience

Michelle Monaghan had the coolest honeymoon ever, where she got to make out with Tom Cruise. The actress made her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed that she had to kiss the Top Gun star just three days after her wedding to Peter White in 2005.

The Playing it Cool star portrayed the character of Julia, Ethan Hunt’s wife, in the third installment of Mission Impossible. Starring in the film alongside Cruise as his love interest, the makers wished for Monaghan to lock lips with her co-star.

Furthermore, in the conversation with the talk show host, the actress revealed that Cruise helped her feel comfortable. She also went on to praise the star, calling him a “professional.”

Michelle Monaghan on making out with Tom Cruise just days after her wedding

While sitting down to chat with Jimmy Fallon, The White Lotus star shared that she exchanged vows with her husband, White. Right after the ceremony, Monaghan took a flight back to Los Angeles to shoot for Mission Impossible.

The actress was scheduled to dive right into an intimate scene with Tom Cruise despite being a new bride. “Of course, as luck would have it, it’s an intimate scene with Tom Cruise,” explained the Made of Honor star.

While it was awkward for the actress to shoot, considering she had just been upgraded to being a wife, her husband was quite excited for her to be filming makeout scenes with the action hero.

Reflecting on her husband’s reaction to her shoot with Cruise, the Pixels actress stated that the first question White asked her was, “How did it go?” Furthermore, Monaghan’s husband told her, “How cool is it that you were making out with Tom Cruise on our honeymoon!”

Following a big laugh that followed, the actress revealed that she married the right dude.

Michelle Monaghan’s appearances in Mission Impossible movies

Michelle Monaghan and Tom Cruise’s chemistry was quite loved by the audience in Mission Impossible season 3. While the fans hoped for the actress’ return to the franchise, she only made a couple of cameo appearances, being a wife of Cruise’s character, Ethan Hunt.

In the fourth movie, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Monaghan shone on the screen with her two-minute appearance. Following that, the actress also stepped in for a few scenes in the sixth movie, Fallout.

As for the film franchise, the last of the lot, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, is running successfully in theaters.

