Box Office: Trinity CineAsia acquires Ne Zha 2 for European release as animated blockbuster breaks global records

Trinity CineAsia has acquired the rights to distribute Chinese animation juggernaut Ne Zha 2 in 37 European territories, including the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, and Spain. The rights previously belonged to Beijing Enlight Media. The blockbuster offering, which debuted in its home market on January 29, has gone on to set monumental box office records. Some of them are listed below!

Ne Zha 2 has made history as the highest-grossing animated film worldwide, surpassing Inside Out 2 and becoming the first non-Hollywood production to break into the global all-time top 10 box office chart. It currently ranks sixth, trailing only Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Titanic.

Notably, Ne Zha 2 achieved the unprecedented feat of grossing USD 2 billion in China alone. Over the weekend, it crossed that mark globally as well.

Cedric Behrel, MD of Trinity CineAsia, recently emphasized the film’s cinematic and cultural significance. Per Variety, he noted that few films ever truly define an era. According to Behrel, Ne Zha 2 is exactly that, as it captivates audiences and leaves a lasting cultural impact. He added that the film also marks a pivotal moment for his company, reinforcing its presence as a key distributor across Europe.

He further underscored Trinity CineAsia’s efforts in cultivating audiences, fostering relationships with exhibitors and the press, and expanding its digital reach. This release, he said, represents a major milestone in the organization’s mission to bring Asian cinema to wider audiences.

For those uninitiated, Ne Zha 2 follows the journey of the titular character and his companion, Ao Bing, as spirits on a perilous mission to retrieve an elixir that would restore their lost physical forms. Along the way, Ne Zha discovers a sinister conspiracy that could ignite a war between good and evil.

Rooted in 16th-century Chinese mythology yet reimagined for modern viewers, Ne Zha 2 is a marvel in animation, developed over five years by a team of 4,000 animators.

Trinity CineAsia has long been a key player in distributing Asian cinema, particularly martial arts and action films, in the UK market. Its recent releases include Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, Black Dog, and The Gold Finger.

Ne Zha 2 arrives in the UK on March 14. Tickets are now on presale and are being scooped up rapidly.