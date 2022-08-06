Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top deals on bestseller headphones for all Amazon customers

If you have been waiting for a while now for investing in the best headphones, then Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is the most suitable time for you. The sale offers massive discounts on all categories including apparels, bags, tech-gadgets and food items. It is the biggest sale of the year and each of us can get discounts on our favourite products. While the sale lasts from 6th to 10th August, there can be a shortage of time to select the top-rated products available at big offers. To assist you better, we have brought to you this list of best-selling headphones that can be bought at stunning discounts.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale deals on latest headphones from top brands

1. Bose Sport Earbuds

These cute little earbuds from Bose seem like a toy, but can deliver audio quality beyond comparison. The earbuds are weather and sweat-resistant, making them highly suitable for workouts or outdoor activities. Each earbud is capable of fitting your ears comfortably. There are 3 sizes of Stay Hear Max tips included in the set, which don't hurt or fit perfectly in the ear. You can control the functions with a simple touch control and get access to powerful, clear, crisp sound. Bose has been offering these earbuds on a magnificent discount at the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, which you can grab now.

Price Rs.17,990

Deal Price Rs.12,499

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True wireless earbuds from Samsung are uniquely designed and look outstanding. The design is quite ergonomic and fits perfectly into the ears. These earbuds come with an intelligent active noise-cancelling feature that can give you a pleasant experience. Some prime features of these earbuds include water resistance, voice detection, Dolby head tracking support and 2-way speakers. The sound quality is exceptional and is surrounded by a 11 mm woofer.

Price Rs.17,990

Deal Price Rs.6,889

3. Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWS

Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWS does not need an introduction. Boult is a popular brand that specializes in new-age audio headphones and other accessories. It offers a playtime of 8 hours after a single charge. The earbuds are water-resistant and perfect to be used at the gym or during outdoor activities. Once you connect it with your phone, there is no need to connect it separately as it comes with an auto-pairing feature. You can control its functions with a single touch control or voice assistant. Luckily, these earbuds are available at a mind-blowing discount on the Amazon Freedom Sale.

Price Rs.5,499

Deal Price Rs.1,198

4. Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha Bluetooth

Blaupunkt bh51 ANC moksha Bluetooth wireless over ear headphones are designed for top stereo performance that lets you enjoy great quality of sound at even minimal volumes. It comes with adjusters that make it suitable for heads of all sizes. The headphones are ergonomically designed for a comfortable and pleasant experience. There are cushioned ear pads used in each headphone for additional comfort. You can enjoy 32 hours of playtime as the battery life is perfect. With a dedicated noise cancellation button, the headphones can help you dive into an altogether different world. You can grab these headphones at stunning discounts during the Great Freedom Festival.

Price Rs.5,999

Deal Price Rs.2,799

5. Oneplus Buds

Oneplus earbuds come with a solid noise cancellation technique that can cancel up to 40 dB hybrid noise. It offers a playtime of almost 38 hours. While you charge for 10 minutes, you can get to enjoy a full 10 hours of playtime. It is a unique set of buds that come with personalizing of audio as per your listening experience. The buds are known for the great voice clarity, crisp audio and a pleasant experience.

Price Rs.11,990

Deal Price Rs.8,990

6. pTron Bassbuds

Once you see the deal price of these headphones, surely you will be bound to get them instantly. The prices offered at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival are seriously tempting, and resisting them would be a bad idea. pTron bass buds are supported by advanced Bluetooth v5.1. Its snug fit design feels light on the ears and makes them easy to use for long hours. The bass buds support passive noise cancellation, smart touch control along with 32 hours of playtime. You can easily connect these to your smartphones and manage them with your fingertips.

Price Rs.2,599

Deal Price Rs.598

7. Sennheiser New ANC CX Plus

Sennheiser's TrueResponse earbuds are the new age headphones that are popular for their exceptional features. These earbuds are supported by a wide range of Bluetooth codec support for great connectivity. It features active noise cancellation, transparency mode, built in equalizer and long battery life. The light, ergonomic design makes it an appropriate choice for regular use. You can connect them via a smart control app on your smartphone and get a personalized experience. The voice clarity is intense and lets you create a world of your own. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale offers these cool earbuds at slashed prices which will totally surprise you.

Price Rs.14,990

Deal Price Rs.7,990

Getting hands on the best-selling headphones will no more be a hit on the pocket as these products are available at wonderful discounted prices on Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, 2022. The sale brings to you top-rated products at amazing discounts which are usually not available. Amazon Freedom Sale is organized as a celebration of Independence Day in India. The sale will be live from 6th to 10th August 2022, and this period can be a joyful time for all the shopaholics out there. If you are one of such people, fill in your cart and get ahead with Amazon offers.

