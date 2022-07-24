Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Top deals on camera accessories like tripod, gimbal, ring light & more

There is no better day than Amazon Prime Day 2022 to shop for everything that you were yearning for a long time. With a massive drop in the actual sale prices, Amazon Prime Day deals will be ending by tonight! So hurry up and make your purchase now! The best camera accessories are not necessarily big, expensive or complicated. A new camera or a new lens are not the only way to try something new in photography or to get better at the things you love shooting. Here are a few curated products from the Prime Day sale for you to shop from!

Here are 6 best Prime Day deals on camera accessories:

Scroll on to get your hands on cool camera accessories like tripods, gimbals, ring lights and more.

1. Tripod for DSLR Camera & Smartphone Stand

This premium finish, lightweight professional tripod with adjustable height, multi-level locking and steady rubberized legs is a perfect grab from the Prime Day sale. This professional tripod features a multipurpose head for DV cameras, convenient accessories hook to latch all your shoot belongings, recommended max load weight is 5kg for optimal performance

Price: Rs 2199

Deal: Rs 1348

Buy Now

2. Waterproof DSLR Backpack Camera Bag

A camera bag is a must to safely accommodate all your camera accessories. Made with high-quality water-resistant nylon and polyester; durable metal zippers; this bag lets you carry your expensive equipment safely in all weathers.

Price: Rs 1599

Deal: Rs 899

Buy Now

3. Handheld Gimbal Stabiliser for Gopro

Born to add greater stability for camera users looking for multi-dimensional operations without a shake or jerk. The 3-axis feature of the gimbal empowers users to cover all aspects from left to right, up and down and forward.

Price: Rs 8995

Deal: Rs 5595

Buy Now

4. LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand

This ring light stand comes with 5 feet light stand and mini tripod. It has step-less adjustment of colour temperature to maintain product tone or create fine subject details. No Shadow apertures, are essentially a boon for photo-video shoots with lighting effects.

Price: Rs 3495

Deal: Rs 1599

Buy Now

5. Camera Reflector

This is a 5-in-1 multi-photo reflector disc that comes with silver, gold, black, white and translucent. Those are the most popular photography camera reflectors in photography. These 5-in-1 reflector is durable and a flexible steel spring frame ensures easy spreading and closing.

Price: Rs 1000

Deal: Rs 845

Buy Now

6. Electronic Flash Speedlite for DSLR Cameras

Digitek flash Speedlite DFL-088 is with 2.4G inbuilt receiver to use with a trigger by which you can control the flash function even from 30 metres distance. Runs on 4 x alkaline or Ni-MH batteries, has more mobility, easy to pack and carry in your camera bag.

Price: Rs 2995

Deal: Rs 2339

Buy Now

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be ending soon within a few hours. If you are a proud Amazon Prime member, then you must not leave a single chance in seizing the best of all before they are gone. Be it Amazon deal of the day, Prime Day Sales, or special offers, you should slide these useful camera accessories to your cart RIGHT AWAY!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

