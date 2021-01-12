Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted contestant Jasmin Bhasin on equation with Aly Goni: There's love we can’t deny

Jasmin Bhasin, who recently got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 14, has spoken about her relationship with Aly Goni and more.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Her eviction left everyone teary-eyed including the host, . None of the contestants inside the house, not even Jasmin’s fans had expected that she will be out of the house without reaching the finale. She was one of the deserving and most-loved participants in the popular TV reality show this year. Now, in an exclusive chat session with Pinkvilla, the evicted contestant has opened up about her bond with Aly Goni, their marriage plans and more.

Aly and Jasmin, who were best friends from before the show, had confessed their true feelings for each other inside the house. When Jasmin got evicted, Aly became emotional and couldn't stop sobbing. Now, when asked about Aly’s game plan after her eviction, Jasmin said that he will stick to his initial game plan and he is playing perfectly. He is the only real contestant inside the house. “Aly Goni jo real life mein jaisa hai woh waha waisa hi hai, absolutely real. Baki sab fake hai, koi dirty games khel rahe, manipulate kar rahe hai ek dusre ko” (Aly Goni is what he is in real life, absolutely Real. Rest of them are fake; some are playing dirty games, manipulating each other).

Later, Jasmin clarified that her parents have nothing against her relationship with Aly Goni. She said that her parents also love Aly and have no issues with their bond but people misunderstood them. Further, she added that now when Aly will come out of the house they will discuss how they want to take their relationship ahead, how serious they are about each other and more. “Love is there, we can’t deny and neither we want to deny,” Jasmin signed off.

Check out the full video here:

