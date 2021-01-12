EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin calls Rubina a mastermind & opportunist; Says 'We can't be friends'

Jasmin Bhasin is the latest contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Read on to know what she has to say about the show, her fellow contestants, and more.

Bigg Boss 14 now has only ten contestants remaining after the recent eviction on Sunday. However, one could clearly see that Jasmin Bhasin’s elimination shook the housemates and left them emotional, especially Aly. Even host couldn’t hold his tears during that time. Now that she is out of the house, we had an exclusive conversation with Jasmin who spoke to us in detail about who according to her deserves to win the show, her equation with other contestants, and more.

Ask her about Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin says that although she doesn’t hate her they cannot be friends with each other. She further quotes, “I can chill with her. Meet her very cordially, talk to her, or have a conversation. Professionally, we can work together.” In her words, they are neither friends nor enemies, and that she holds no grudges against the actress. Ask her who is the mastermind of the house, Jasmin straightway takes Rubina’s name here.

Citing the reason behind the same, the actress says that the latter knows what kind of interpersonal relationship she should have with the rest of the contestants. Not only that but Jasmin also calls Rubina an opportunist while stating that it just takes one word for her to escalate issues. Ask her who are the deserving contestants of the Bigg Boss 14 house, she takes the name of Rubina, Aly, Eijaz, and Abhinav. Jasmin also terms Vikas as the crybaby of the house and gives the tag of a double standard to Nikki Tamboli.

Check out the full video below:

