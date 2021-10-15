Dussehra 2021 EXCLUSIVE: These good habits of Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra & others will leave you amazed

Dussehra is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. Keeping the theme of the festival in mind, many TV celebrities have shared one good thing about themselves which no one knows. Thappad actor Harssh A Singh shared that there are many things that people don't know about him. "I am a great guitarist. I've been playing the acoustic guitar for a couple of years now, and I'm also a good singer. I have been working on an album of my own songs which should see the light of the day in 2022. I also make the best pancakes in the world. Come over soon, and I will give you a taste," he said.

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha actor Vijayendra Kumeria is good at picking up how people talk and mimic them. "Not only stars, I can usually mimic all my co-actors or the people whom I meet, most of them so yeah, I can do that. That's one hidden talent that I can say I have," he said. Blind love 2 actress Aalisha Panwar can bake really well. "During this whole lockdown, I have been in my house and in the initial lockdown, I was all alone in Mumbai that was because my family was in my hometown so I had all the free time, so with all the leisure time I started to learn different things at home and baking was a part of it. I started baking first in the beginning of the lockdown, trying to bake a few different things and then by the second lockdown till I reached here in 2021 and during that lockdown I became a pro. By that time, I was like I can bake anything really well, be it a cake or muffins or cookies at home or making biscuits at home, so yes I bake really well now," she said.

Jasmin Bhasin, who was last seen in music video "Pyaar ek tarfaa", has a lot of patience. "I mind my own business. I am not interested in any frivolous talks," she said. Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Avinash Mukherjee likes to live in the moment. "I am a private person. I don't like any sort of intrusion. I need my space. I give space," he said.

ALSO READ: Dussehra EXCLUSIVE: Bhagya Lakshmi’s Parull Chaudhry recalls her childhood memories of watching Ram Leela