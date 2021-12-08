EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of her wedding, Ankita Lokhande admitted to hospital; Advised bed rest

While fans are excited to see Ankita Lokhande tying the knot with Vicky Jain next week, we have now heard some unfortunate news. Pinkvilla has learnt that the Pavitra Rishta actress was admitted in a suburban hospital last night. “Ankita sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She has now been discharged but advised bed rest by the doctors,” informs a source in the know.

Reports of Ankita and Vicky’s wedding had started doing the rounds a while back. Soon after which the actress had hosted a bachelorette party, which was attended by her friends including Srishty Rode, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mrunal Thakur and Rashami Desai, among many others. The soon-to-wed couple last week had even shared an image from a pre-wedding function that had gone viral on social media.

Ankita and Vicky have been dating for a long time now, and earlier this year she had even posted a heartwarming note for her beau on Instagram. A part of her note read, “Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world.”

We wish Ankita Lokhande a speedy recovery.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: VIP contestants get an opportunity to win 'Ticket to Finale'; Read here