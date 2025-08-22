When wildcards ruled Bigg Boss: Rakhi Sawant, Sunny Leone, Dolly Bindra and more who changed the game

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is one of the most-awaited controversial reality shows of this year. As the excitement for the new season's release soars, the audience is on the edge of their seats to see the interesting lineup of celebrity contestants. Apart from the contestants who enter the house on premiere night, wildcard contestants have also added magic to the season. As Bigg Boss 19 is just a few hours away from its grand premiere, let's look at the wildcard entries from past seasons that changed the game.

Wildcard contestants from past seasons who changed the game

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant has participated in several seasons. However, her stint on Bigg Boss 14 became the talk of the town. Known for her unfiltered personality and controversial statements, she skyrocketed the TRP of Bigg Boss 14. The audience's focus shifted from fights and arguments to Rakhi's entertainment.

Her antics, hilarious one-liners, and constant jibes at other contestants were loved so much that she ranked in the top 5 of Bigg Boss 14. During her stay, Rakhi fell in love with actor Abhinav Shukla, also Rubina Dilaik's husband. Her "lover girl" personality in the show grabbed eyeballs.

Dolly Bindra

As a wildcard, Dolly Bindra made her entry in Bigg Boss 4. She gained popularity for her aggressive behavior and strong opinions. She fought with Manoj Tiwari, and her hit dialogue, "Baap Pe Mat Jana," is still fresh in the minds of the audience. She definitely qualifies as the competition's oddest wildcard participant. Her arguments captured the attention of the nation.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's entry in Bigg Boss 5 brought many controversies. While some contestants recognised her, she mostly remained a mystery to others. Despite not being very familiar with the Hindi language, her entry brought a fresh change to the game.

Sunny danced, smiled, and enjoyed her visit. During the show, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt entered the house as a guest. He even suggested giving her a movie after her stint in Bigg Boss ended.

Rishabh Sinha

The most competitive wildcard contestant so far is Rishabh Sinha. He emerged as a finalist in Bigg Boss 9. Rishabh's aggressive battle with Prince Narula, Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchant, and the rest of the gang made headlines, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

Aly Goni

Everything changed when Aly Goni entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wildcard. He came in to support Jasmine Bhasin, but his entry changed the game entirely. Aly and Jasmine fell in love, and their romance boosted the season’s TRP. Their relationship became the highlight of the show.

His friendship with Rahul Vaidya was also appreciated by viewers. He didn't just enter as a wildcard but went on to become one of the finalists. Aly's emotional breakdown during Jasmine's eviction was so intense that it left host Salman Khan teary-eyed for the first time on the show.

Imam Siddique

Imam Siddiqui, a contestant in Bigg Boss 6, is known for his fiery altercation with Salman Khan. Siddiqui and Khan argued live on television. Salman Khan also reprimanded Siddiqui for speaking rubbish. His controversial statements, including his derogatory remarks about women and his aggressive confrontations with other contestants, made him one of the most disliked housemates of the season.

Shefali Jariwala

In Bigg Boss 13, Shefali was undoubtedly one of the best wildcard contestants. Her entry dramatically altered the game. She not only changed the dynamics of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's friendship but also played a major role in providing entertainment to fans. She formed a good connection with Arti Singh on this show.

Now that Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere soon, it will be interesting to see which wildcard contestants will be introduced and whether they will live up to the audience’s expectations.

