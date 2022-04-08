EXCLUSIVE: Akasa Singh says everyone wanted her and Pratik Sehajpal to date; Is offered work with Umar, Simba

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Akasa Singh and Pratik Sehajpal recently collaborated for their new song ‘Saamna’, which the singer informs was made in 2018. “We were all obsessed with the audio. I believe in destiny and Pratik was meant to be part of this special song. Our friendship is exactly like ‘Saamna’ – genuine and heartfelt. A lot of people, well wishers and fans, wished for us to get together for a music video and I am glad we could,” shares Akasa.

Further reacting to their dating rumours, Akasa states, “Everyone wanted us to date but these rumours are something we laugh off as we are just friends. We were always “shipped” together as #Prakasa - with fans, and also within the Bigg Boss house. I have always said, Bigg Boss is very different from the real world. It’s definitely not the exact same. The two of us will always know that whatever’s said and done, we will always have each other’s back and wish well for each other.”

Akasa says that whenever she and Pratik meet, they pick up right from where they had left off. “My equation with him has been great! The two of us are very work-minded and always look forward to working. Especially, he has been so busy with so many projects and that’s what he wanted to do. I am so proud and happy that he is getting to do what he dreamed of. After Bigg Boss, Pratik and I weren’t able to meet until we went for the ‘Saamna’ rehearsal. As soon as we met, we went back to our Tom and Jerry friendship that we have. We bicker so much that our director had to literally say ‘Inn dono ki mummy ko bulao, main tanng aa chuka hoon inse’, and it was adorable,” she laughs.

Akasa had recently even collaborated with Bigg Boss 15’s Karan Kundrra on the song ‘Kamle’. “I am getting offers to do a music video with a couple of more people. A few people have approached me for projects with Simba (Nagpal) and Umar (Riaz) as well. I am someone who likes working and also someone who maintains great friendships with everyone. If the project is good, I wouldn’t say no to a good project,” she signs off.

