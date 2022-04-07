EXCLUSIVE: Pratik Sehajpal reacts on Akasa Singh dating rumours; Opens up on life after Bigg Boss 15

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh recently collaborated on the song ‘Saamna’. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pratik informs that Akasa, director Ashwin Mani, and Sony Music had conceptualised the track even before he had stepped out of the BB house. “There were so many things taking place simultaneously, but like they say patience always bears fruit. It was really amazing, and I had a great time shooting with all of them for Saamna,” says the actor.

Pratik also reacts on his dating rumours with Akasa. “We have never dated and have both been completely honest about it. We are good friends and have maintained that friendship even after the show. Therefore, we have always denied such rumours and that’s what the truth is. We have always supported each other and will continue to do so,” he states, further talking about their equation outside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

“I didn’t know to what extent we will be in touch post the Bigg Boss stint as I had spent a lot of time inside the house without Akasa being around. When we met outside, I wasn’t sure how the equation would be. But we were exactly like how we were inside the house and that’s what real friendship is all about,” Pratik states.

Meanwhile, how has life changed for him after doing the reality show? “I think after stepping out of the Bigg Boss house my life has changed in so many ways. I am so grateful and thankful to Bigg Boss, God, my family and close friends who have really supported me throughout. My life has completely changed as people have supported me while I was in there and supported me after I came out. As much as it’s a blessing, also sometimes you feel that there are so many things that took place for which you need to really be stable and focussed mentally. Thankfully, God has always been there with me,” says Pratik.

He further adds, “I am genuinely very thankful and grateful to the entire Pratik fam who literally gave me so much love, and audiences of Bigg Boss and even to those who do not watch the show but know me now. I am genuinely grateful and now I am working even hard. I have not let that success get to my head. I am in fact doing much more than what I used to. Now there are even more sleepless nights, more days without food and sleep and I think that’s okay as that’s what I love, and I am totally enjoying every moment of my life right now.”

