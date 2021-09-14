EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande says Pavitra Rishta’s title track reminds her of SSR: Sushant was like Manav for me

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput became household names after Pavitra Rishta 1. The show is now gearing up for its season 2. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Ankita opened up on the show. Did she miss Sushant while shooting for the second season? “I think more than missing, Sushant was like Manav for me. When I used to read the script too, and by then Shaheer (Sheikh, Season 2 co-star) had come onboard. But when I used to read the script, there used to be one of Archana's lines and one of Manav’s - I could hear Sushant. You know how Sushant will say it,” says Ankita.

She further adds, “Like if I send someone a voice message, if you know the person you will hear the voice and know their tone too. You know the way of talking, I know that Manav. So yes, I would feel that. But when you are acting you don’t understand, because when I was acting, for me Manav was Shaheer.” The actress adds that the title track of the show often reminds her of SSR.

“When I hear the title track of Pavitra Rishta, I get that feeling of Sushant as Manav. Because that was the first time we had met, and we had shot for the song. This was our first meeting I remember, and he had said ‘Hi, I am Sushant Singh Rajput’. I get goosebumps even today when I hear that song. But apart from that, when Shaheer and I used to perform - you see Manav. He doesn’t see Ankita in me, he sees Archana in me. Similarly, I see Manav in Shaheer,” says Ankita.

Further talking about the show and the characters, Ankita shares, “I have lived that life with Manav for six and half years, and that love for Archana in Manav’s eyes was something very intense. That purity was much needed when you perform, so I have tried to give my best. Even when I used to act in front of Shaheer, I used to show my emotions so much that he could also express Manav well. It has been a very good journey throughout.”

