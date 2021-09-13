EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande on celebrating Ganpati festival & Pavitra Rishta 2 returning as a web series

Ankita Lokhande is busy promoting Pavitra Rishta 2, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress also opened up on celebrating the Ganpati festival this year. She says that Ganpati Bappa is always in her heart. “From my childhood, I have seen Ganpati ji coming home for 11 days. I am a very private person, so I don’t invite people, ki bahut saare log aa jao. But when I am in the mood then, it's fine,” informs Ankita, adding that she is from Indore, and back home everyone has Ganpati ji at home for 11 days.

“So there you don’t have this socialising thing. I have seen this only in Mumbai. In Indore, all of us have Ganpati ji at home, so I don’t know this culture of inviting people. Ganpati Bappa sabke yahan hai, sab ek jaise hai,” smiles Ankita, informing that she always opts for an eco-friendly Ganesh idol and does the visarjan at home. Meanwhile, she is excited for the second season of Pavitra Rishta 2, which also features Shaheer Sheikh in the lead. When questioned the actress about returning with season 2 as a web series and not a TV show, here’s what she said.

“This was Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am and ZEE5’s decision, and in a way it’s a good thing as you have the liberty to show so many things. You also have time to show it in a better way. The way this web series has been made, it's like a film. In TV what happens is that you are so quick in doing everything, that it becomes like a daily thing. But with this I got a bound script, and I understood the character in a better way, that how Archana is this time. You get time to create something, exactly how it is in a film. You have a script, it's well written and understood, so when you go on the sets you know exactly what you are doing,” explains Ankita.

Also Read | After Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat slams people for cooking up false stories: May God bless them with good sense