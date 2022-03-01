EXCLUSIVE: Ballraaj on doing Smart Jodi with Deepti; Calls Riteish, Genelia one of smartest jodis in Bollywood

Ballraaj and Deepti Tuli are a part of Smart Jodi, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla the actor opens up on his reason to participate in the show. “It attracted me because here I am getting an opportunity to share the stage with my wife. Generally in shows we perform with our partners, but here I am performing with my life partner. So that was more than enough reason for me to be a part of the show,” he states.

Ballraaj also reacts to its comparisons with Nach Baliye. “There is no comparison with Nach Baliye, because that is a dance reality show and Smart Jodi is about the compatibility between the couples. How well do they know each other and how are they as a team, so it’s all about husband and wife. That’s the difference between the two shows,” he explains.

Talking about their competition on the show, Ballraaj feels it’s too early to comment on that. “All the reality shows that I have done earlier have a certain format. For instance, if it's about stunts then Dharmesh or Tejasswi (Prakash) does it well, or if you see Bigg Boss you would like someone’s strategy, or in a dance show when someone dances well then they become a competition, but in this show there is nothing like that. In every episode, and sometimes in between the tasks too, things change. In this show anyone can become a competition at that moment, so I can’t point out any one couple at this point. Everyone is very strong. We just focus on our game and follow the rules,” he says.

They have formed a strong bond with fellow contestants Arjun Bijlani and Neha, and with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Meanwhile, according to him, who is the smartest jodi in Bollywood besides him and his wife Deepti? “All the couples look great together, but personally I really find Riteish (Deshmukh) and Genelia (Deshmukh) smart and adorable. Especially in today’s time, when there is so much happening on social media, I really like their content. I have generally seen people follow the trends, but when I spoke to Riteish bhai last time, he very nicely said that just be real (on social media) and do what you feel like. A lot of people will agree that Riteish bhai and Genelia are one of the smartest jodis in Bollywood. They look adorable together and compliment each other so well,” Ballraaj concludes.

