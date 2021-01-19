EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee sees Rubina Dilaik as a finalist of Bigg Boss 14; Reveals her top 3

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is the recent entry in Bigg Boss 14 and before walking inside the BB house, the actress has shared her top 3 contestants of the game.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was seen tweeting actively about Bigg Boss 14 and its contestants, is now in the BB house herself as a contestant. The actress has entered the house lately as a challenger and is expected to add a new charm to the game. Interestingly, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress just before her entry in BB14 and got candid about her strategy in the house and also revealed her top 3 contestants which include Rubina Dilaik.

In her conversation with Pinkvilla, Devoleena revealed that she sees Rubina as a finalist along with her husband Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant. The actress stated that while she was hopeful to see Rahul Vaidya in top 2 earlier, she is quite disappointed with his game post his re-entry in the house. In fact, Devoleena also stated that she had told Rahul that while he had a lot of potential to win Bigg Boss 14, he made a big mistake by leaving the Bigg Boss house earlier. She also emphasised that Rahul has ruined his game now.

Speaking about her game plan, Devoleena stated that she doesn’t like to plan anything in life and likes to go with the flow. “I, somehow, feel that every season, the contestants are different, the environment is different, so this time as well I can say, few of them are really different and they are doing their own. Besides, after the entry of the challengers, it has become really interesting. I, somehow feel, it would be interesting to just go and understand because we don’t have much time as well. I have to be very quick to observe and study the people and play very smartly,” she added.

It will be interesting to see how Devoleena, who entered the house as Eijaz Khan’s proxy, will be changing the game inside the house post her entry now.

