EXCLUSIVE: Divya Agarwal on shaking a leg with Rajit in Kareeb: We have an amazing onscreen chemistry

Divya Agarwal, who has collaborated with choreographer turned actor Rajit in Kareeb, feels their chemistry is the USP of the song.

Divya Agarwal has been one of the most loved actresses on television who has won hearts with her stunning looks, acting skills and panache. Interestingly the actress is once again making the headlines as she has collaborated with choreographer turned actor Rajit in the song titled Kareeb and she can’t stop heaping praises for him. To note, Kareeb, which has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, marks Rajit’s debut as an actor and Divya is in awe of his skills and believes that their sizzling chemistry is the USP of the song. Interestingly, Rajit has also choreographed the song.

Talking about the same, Divya stated, “We have got amazing on-screen chemistry. We have established that we both are dancing in a club and we are dancing freely and we are enjoying that.” When quizzed about who she thinks is better among Rajit as an actor or Rajit as a choreographer, she said, “They both are quite different personalities but both are very hard working. Rajit as a choreographer is a perfectionist - we keep practising again and again. When you see the final product you will understand how much hard work we have put in. And Rajit as an actor is quite unique. His expressions are too good and it didn’t look like his first video. I was quite surprised and happy to see him as my dance partner.”

Furthermore, the actress is also singing praises for the song and called it a peppy track. Divya said, “Kareeb is a song that changes my mood. It’s a happy and peppy song and my definition of it is ‘pure entertainment’.

