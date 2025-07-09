EXCLUSIVE: Will Reem Shaikh do The Traitors 2? Actor says 'Pehla reality show hoga jiske liye maine bohot positive...'

Reem Shaikh has been a part of the Television world ever since she was 6 years old. From being a child actor to becoming a lead actor, her journey has been quite inspiring. After acting in several shows, fans witnessed Reem's real personality on Laughter Chefs, a reality show. Now, we asked Reem if she would be interested in doing more reality shows, intense ones like The Traitors Season 2 and Bigg Boss 19.

Will Reem Shaikh participate in The Traitors Season 2?

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, Reem Shaikh admitted to watching The Traitors' first season because her close friend Jannat Zubair was a part of the show. Reem shared that before Jannat departed to shoot Traitors, she had met Reem two days ago, as it was her birthday.

Reem Shaikh continued, "Uski vajese se shuru kiya, but I got hooked to the show. Because it's a fun show." She described that the Mafia game is her favorite game, so she enjoyed watching the show. Reem mentioned that she enjoyed watching the show as an audience.

Watch Reem Shaikh's exclusive interview with Hindi Rush here-

When asked if she is interested in doing The Traitors' second season if approached, Reem said, "Yes. I think pehla reality show hoga jiske liye maine bohot positive ha bola hai (I think it is the first reality show for which I have said yes positively)."

Shaikh elaborated, "It is interesting. It is fun. I enjoyed watching." The actress mentioned that it is fun and she would love to be a part of the show.

Will Reem Shaikh participate in Bigg Boss 19?

When asked if she would do Bigg Boss 19, Reem confessed, "Mai Bigg Boss ke liye bani nahi hu. Mai sabko kehti hu. Ek hi jawab bohot time se rha hai."

The Laughter Chefs fame continued, "2 hi chize ho sakti hai agar maine voh show kiya - Ya toh mai baitke bohot roungi ya toh mai bohot jhagda karungi. Because mera kucch in between nahi hota.

Reem emphasised that if she is a part of Bigg Boss, then she would either cry or just keep fighting, because of which they will keep her till the end.

In the same interview, Reem even spoke about her relationship rumors, getting rejected from a film, thoughts on anti-ageing treatments and more.

Workwise, Reem Shaikh is currently seen in Laughter Chefs 2.

