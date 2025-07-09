Laughter Chefs New Promo: Did Isha Malviya's appearance leave ex-boyfriends Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel feeling awkward?

Laughter Chefs, a cooking reality show that is packed with unlimited entertaining moments. With an ensemble of celebrity contestants, the reality show's every episode manages to leave audiences in splits. In the forthcoming episode, the audience might also witness drama as Isha Malviya will be gracing the show. Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, who were ex-boyfriends, will be stunned to see her.

Did Isha Malviya meet Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel?

Laughter Chefs' new promo is out on the channel's YouTube. As the upcoming episode will be the show's 50th episode, a small celebration can be expected. Salman Khan and Allu Arjun's impersonators' interaction with the contestants will be unmissable. Krushna Abhishek's one-liners here are just too hilarious.

Watch Laughter Chefs new promo here-

Soon, Isha Malviya appears on the set and dances to her song with all the contestants. Abhishek is stunned to see her, whereas Rahul Vaidya teases Samarth Jurel, who was also dating Isha. It is seen that Isha and Abhishek give a side hug to each other.

Hosted by Bharti Singh, Laughter Chefs new season premiered on January 25 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

