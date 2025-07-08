Sanjeev Seth breaks silence on separation from Lataa Saberwal after 16 years of marriage: 'Can’t keep sulking and crying over it'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth, who got married during their stint on the show, parted ways recently. The actress took to her social media platform to announce the news of their separation. The couple, who had been married for 16 years, has a son together. Now, after Lataa, Sanjeev has broken his silence on the matter. He mentioned that the separation is sad, but he has to move on.

Sanjeev Seth opens up on his separation from Lataa Saberwal

In conversation with Bombay Times, Sanjeev Seth spoke about his separation from Lataa Saberwal after 16 years of marriage. He said, "What has happened is very sad. But I can’t keep sulking and crying over it. Life goes on, and one has to move on. I am concentrating on my work now."

The actor was previously married to actress Reshma Tipnis before he tied the knot with Lataa Saberwal. With Reshma, he has two children and one son with Lataa. Speaking about his children, Seth expressed his wish to spend time with them and focus on his life.

Workwise, he was seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in 2020, after which he took a break from Television. Amid the break, he explored the world of digital media and became a vlogger. He posts about travel, food and travel content.

After 5 years, Sanjeev returned to Television recently with Jhanak. After returning, he shared with the portal how tired he was of playing the role of the female lead's father. Commenting, he said, "I wanted to do something different and I found that very exciting. Now, after five years, I am back on TV; it’s a good role and hence, I took it up." Jhanak recently took a leap starring Arjit Taneja and Riya Sharma in lead roles.

Speaking about his marriage to Lataa, the two got married in 2009 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2013.

Fans noticed recently that Lataa and Sanjeev were not sharing posts on social media. On June 21, the actress announced her separation via an Instagram story. Lataa and Sanjeev are both quite active on their Instagram accounts.

