Meet actor and superstar's sister-in-law who quit Bollywood, left India to become a hairdresser and made a comeback with Bigg Boss

Bollywood has seen very few celebrities who have made their mark on the big screen with their work and without controversies, and this celebrity is one of them. In the early '90s, she shared the screen with several superstars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. However, she quit the industry after getting married and pursued a career as a hairdresser. She made a comeback to the screens through Bigg Boss last season. She is the sister-in-law of South superstar Mahesh Babu, and it is none other than Shilpa Shirodkar.

Meet Shilpa Shirodkar

Recently, while speaking with Gauahar Khan on her podcast, Shilpa Shirodkar opened up about her life after marriage when she moved to New Zealand with her husband, Aparesh Ranjit. After stepping away from Bollywood, she decided to take a hairdressing course, feeling it was closely related to her acting career.

Shilpa shared her experience of working in a salon for two months as a hairdresser. However, she found the job to be time-consuming and unsustainable, especially as a newly married woman who wanted to spend time with her husband. Consequently, she decided to leave the job.

After quitting hairdressing, Shilpa applied for several positions and received interview offers on the same day. She accepted a job as a credit controller and worked for a while. Soon after, she got pregnant with her first child and had to focus on her personal life.

Years later, in 2024, Shilpa Shirodkar made her return to the screen with Bigg Boss 18. Her comeback caused headlines as it marked her return to the entertainment industry after many years. On the show, she formed a close bond with Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang and Digvijay Rathee. Her bond with Karan Veer and Vivian Dsena was one of the biggest highlights of the season.

Throughout her stint in the show, her sister Namrata Shirodkar and brother-in-law Mahesh Babu rooted for her. After Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa has been doing several brand collaborations and has endorsed brands on social media. She was also diagnosed with COVID-19 recently and recovered within a week.

