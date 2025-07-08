Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rohit Shetty's reality show will air next year? Here's what we know

Khatron Ke Khiladi, the stunt-based reality show, has been in the buzz even before it began. While reports earlier said that the Rohit Shetty-led show was canceled, new reports suggest that the show will return. Yes, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will come back to the screens once again, featuring an interesting ensemble of contestants who will overcome their fears by performing spine-tingling stunts. With this season, the daredevil host Rohit Shetty will also return.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 to air next year?

According to the Tellychakkar report, Khatron Ke Khiladi is confirmed to return with the 15th season. The show is reportedly scheduled to premiere on Colors TV in January 2026. Amid news of the show's cancelation, news about its return will surely leave fans excited. However, there is no official confirmation on this.

Earlier, a report surfaced that Khatron Ke Khiladi seasons have been canceled due to internal conflict between the producers and the channel. It was said that internal conflicts within Banijay Asia have led to Endemol's decision to withdraw from Colors TV.

As per reports, the new season was supposed to move to Sony TV. It was also said that Rohit Shetty's date didn't align with the show's shooting date, which was why the show got canceled. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

Talking about the contestants, several Bigg Boss 18 celebs such as Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Digvijay Rathee, and Kashish Kapoor's names have been in the buzz ever since the controversial show concluded.

Apart from these names, Bhavika Sharma, Gaurav Khanna, Orry, Elvish Yadav, Gulki Joshi, Siddharth Nigam, and a few others have reportedly been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

The confirmed contestants will be seen channelling their inner khiladi and performing spine-chilling stunts assigned by the daredevil host, Rohit Shetty.

Speaking about the last season, Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Along with the prize money, Karan also received a car as a reward for his victory.

